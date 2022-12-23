Since the advent of the moving picture, there have been many great action movies. They have challenged what was possible in film and thrilled us in exciting new ways. However, how many of them can say they had a fresh-faced Bruce Willis fighting and swearing his way through a tower during the holidays? In this regard, there is only one: Die Hard. A lean and scrappy work of action cinema that never sets a foot wrong even as its central character crashes through everything in his path as he fights to stay alive, it remains as magnificent as one could ever hope such a work to be. Even more than that, it is a perpetual reminder of the iconic status that the now-retired Willis has and will always hold in the history of the medium.

The story is a simple one, but this is by no means a detriment as it thrives off the joyous manner in which it executes all of it. The film’s unlikely hero is John McClane (Willis) who has traveled to Los Angeles from New York in the hopes of rekindling the relationship with his wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), from whom he has grown apart from. Though he doesn’t like flying and is generally uncomfortable with the whole situation, he still wants to do everything he can to make it work. However, his trip doesn’t go quite as planned as life has other curveballs in store for John that will threaten him, Holly, and everyone else at the holiday party at the Nakatomi Plaza. Shortly after his arrival, the hypnotic Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) and a group of well-trained operatives take over the entire building. They move with speed and efficiency, getting everything under control without anyone able to stop them. That is, except for John who will have to piece together what it is they want and sabotage their plot before it's too late.

Image via 20th Century Fox

While we live in an era where action spectacle is only getting bigger and bigger with special effects opening up new doors, all that makes Die Hard so enduring is its practical sensibility. The presentation ensures that everything feels real and grounded even as the story reaches new heights. There are explosions and fights galore, though a lot of it is just about a barefoot man running around trying to fight back in a situation where he is vastly outgunned. When it gets loud it really gets loud, but the engagement comes from all the quieter in-between moments as well. It all relies on Willis to carry the story and my goodness does he do so.

Though there are a whole host of classic catchphrases that have become memorable such as “Yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker” or “welcome to the party, pal,” it would be nothing without his performance to bring them to life. His gruffness and snark are what make it all work. He is both a charismatic cowboy and a lonely man, swept up in a crisis that threatens the person he cares about more than anything in the world. We are placed in the hands of Willis and we believe every single moment of the performance as he determinedly carries us along. His comedic timing is impeccable and his delivery is unparalleled, making for a frantic yet fun ride as we watch him find his way through predicament after predicament. That he is able to do this while also hitting all the emotional notes in a more confessional scene remains underrated.

RELATED: Why Alan Rickman Was So Good At Playing the Villain

However, one would be remiss to not also note the delicious and dynamic performance of the late great Rickman. There is perhaps no greater villain who manages to be equal parts terrifying and charming at the same time. Just the way he savors every line strikes fear as we are mesmerized by him simply sitting in a chair on the radio. Not only that, but he can turn on a dime like in the scene where McClane thinks he has caught him. However, thinking quickly since neither has seen the other’s face, Gruber puts on an act where he fools our hero. There is always fun to be had in seeing an actor play someone who is then also acting and Rickman is just utterly delightful in how he does this. It is both comedic and unsettling as we can see in his eyes that he is just waiting for his moment to drop the act to strike.

Image Via 20th Century Fox

He has such a poise to him that the moments of brutality where he blows people away without a second thought hit hard. Though we feel every aspect of how calculated he is, the cold cruelty underneath it is so finely tuned that it remains persistently chilling. While many may remember the actor for his turn in the Harry Potter series, Severus Snape has nothing on the menacing magnetism of Gruber. Rickman inhabits the character so completely and thoroughly that you feel as though he may reach out through the screen to grab you by the throat. He makes him into a slippery force of nature who always keeps us guessing.

There are a scattering of sideshow moments that take us out of the action and lack the same panache of the rest of the experience, but when it builds to its show-stopping conclusion that is all forgotten. While the legacy of the film has often been reduced to conversations that go back and forth about whether the film should be counted as a Christmas movie, the real truth is this: Die Hard is a marvelous movie to watch any time of the year. Top to bottom, it is just endlessly entertaining and well-crafted with outstanding work from all involved. No matter how much action movies have continued to grow, this will always be the cinematic elder statesman that can scrap with the best of them. One only wishes they could find a way to turn back the clock to see it when it first hit theaters to bottle up the sublime feeling of seeing such a stunning work with a crowd for the very first time.

Rating: A