For years, an eternal debate has raged among cinephiles during the holidays: is Die Hard a Christmas movie? While this article will not take a position on either side of this contentious issue, it will point out that this December, you'll be able to decide for yourself — for free. The 1988 Bruce Willis actioner will be available to stream on the free, ad-supported streaming service Tubi starting on December 1.

Directed by action maven John McTiernan, Die Hard is an adaptation of the Roderick Thorp novel Nothing Lasts Forever. The Detective, an earlier Thorp novel that Nothing Lasts Forever was a sequel to, had been adapted into a 1968 film with Frank Sinatra; thus, Sinatra was contractually obligated to be offered the lead role in Die Hard. Sinatra turned it down, and the lead went to Willis, then best-known for his role on the TV series Moonlighting. The film's villain, Alan Rickman, was even more obscure at the time — Die Hard was his screen debut. 20th Century Fox had doubts about the movie's prospects, but it became one of the biggest box office hits of 1988, spawning a successful franchise and making Willis into a bonafide action star.

What Is 'Die Hard' About?

Veteran New York cop John McClane takes a trip to LA to visit his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) at Christmas, hoping to patch up their marriage. Unfortunately, his visit to her office party at the Nakatomi Plaza skyscraper coincides with a team of terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Rickman) taking its attendees hostage. Soon, McClane is left to wage a one-man war on Gruber's men — with a little help from cop Al Powell (Reginald VelJohnson), and absolutely no help from the rest of the LAPD, the FBI, or weaselly journalist Richard Thornburg (William Atherton). However, he soon learns that Gruber isn't a terrorist — and that he has no intention of freeing the hostages, even if his demands are met. He'll have to use all his skills to save Holly and her coworkers, and his marriage. Yippie-ki-yay!

The success of Die Hard not only inspired four sequels, but a slew of ripoffs that could be summarized as "Die Hard in a _____". That includes Under Siege (Die Hard in a battleship), Passenger 57 (Die Hard in an airliner), and Sudden Death (Die Hard in a hockey arena).

Die Hard will stream for free on Tubi starting on December 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

