With the holiday season fast approaching, Tubi is inviting viewers to come out to the coast where everyone can get together and maybe even have a few laughs, as Die Hard is set to join the free streamer’s lineup on December 1. While the less imaginative out there may call Elf or Home Alone their favorite Christmas movie, the obvious option has always been this Bruce Willis-led action flick. Like its horror genre sibling, Gremlins, Die Hard proves that a heartfelt story about the North Pole or an old man who secretly turns out to be Santa Claus in the end does not a Christmas fable make. Nay, all you need is a little holiday cheer, and for the day to be on or around December 25 and bam, baby, you’ve got a Christmas movie cooking.

For Die Hard, it’s a case of the latter, with Willis’ NYPD officer, John McClane, touching down in Los Angeles in hopes of reigniting the spark with his ex-wife. Heading straight to his ex’s holiday party, McClane ends up in Nakatomi Plaza, where the revels are gearing up to go down. While McClane’s freshening up, a group of supposed terrorists led by Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber, forcefully take the building by storm and collect the party attendees as hostages. Their goal is to get their hands on the hundreds of millions of bonds in the vault, but they soon realize they’ve woken a bear in McClane who - one one-liner at a time - fights for the freedom and safety of his ex-wife and her co-workers.

There’s never been a bad time to be a Willis fan, but this was an exceptionally excellent time to be alive and to catch such a spectacle on the big screen. A smash-hit at the box office, the movie raked in somewhere around $140 million by the time it left cinemas and even landed four Academy Award nominations. A solidified classic, Die Hard sits on Rotten Tomatoes with an unsurprising 94% critics’ approval rating.

'Die Hard's Explosive Effect On Alan Rickman’s Career

For both of its leading men, Die Hard was a solid boost of rocket fuel right into the veins of their careers, but Rickman certainly felt the hit harder than Willis, who had already established himself as a film actor. Without his work as the villainous Hans Gruber, who knows whether we’d have seen Rickman in future iconic roles like the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Alexander Dane in Galaxy Quest, or - of course - Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series?

Audiences can catch both of these iconic leading men in an equally iconic Christmas movie when Die Hard arrives on Tubi on December 1.

Die Hard New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him. Release Date July 15, 1988 Director John McTiernan Cast Bruce Willis , Bonnie Bedelia , Reginald VelJohnson , Paul Gleason , William Atherton , Hart Bochner Runtime 132 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Roderick Thorp , Jeb Stuart , Steven E. de Souza Tagline Website https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/die-hard Franchise Die Hard Sequel Live Free or Die Hard, Die Hard With a Vengeance, Die Hard 2, A Good Day to Die Hard Cinematographer Jan de Bont Producer Lawrence Gordon, Joel Silver Production Company Silver Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Gordon Company Budget $28 million Expand

