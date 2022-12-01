It's hard to say anything about Die Hard that hasn't already been said. The classic 1988 action movie about a New York cop who flies to LA to reconnect with his estranged wife and kids but instead has to fight an office building full of terrorists is a tale as old as time. Outside of being a damn fun action movie full of memorable one-liners and iconic moments, Die Hard established Bruce Willis, who played the film's hero John McClane, as a bonafide action star and catapulted the late Alan Rickman, who played the film's villain Hans Gruber, into mainstream stardom. Die Hard has since spawned several sequels and influenced many other action movies over the next few decades.

More importantly, however, Die Hard is one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, up there with It's a Wonderful Life and Home Alone. Film fans have often debated if Die Hard is in fact a Christmas movie, but those in favor often cite how certain scenes wouldn't happen without the Christmas setting and how the film features relevant themes and messages related to Christmas. Since the festive season is now here, we've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that will answer all the questions you may have about watching Die Hard including whether or not you can currently see it in theaters, what streaming platforms it's on, and if there are any other Christmas-themed action movies you can watch.

Watch the Christmas-Themed Die Hard Trailer

Anyone who still doesn't think Die Hard is a Christmas movie should watch this trailer. In 2018, the distributor of Die Hard, 20th Century Fox (now known as 20th Century Studios), uploaded a trailer that positions Die Hard as a Christmas movie. At one point, the in-theme narrator calls the film "The greatest Christmas story ever told." So that's proof that even 20th Century thinks Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

Can You See Die Hard in Theaters?

As of this writing, Die Hard is not playing in theaters--at least not nationally. The last time Die Hard received a theatrical re-release was in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe Disney, which now owns the Die Hard franchise, will announce a nationwide re-release closer to Christmas. You can use the following link to find out if Die Hard is playing at a theater near you:

Is Die Hard Available On Streaming?

Yes, Die Hard is currently available to stream on the premium cable network Starz. If you're not already subscribed to Starz through your cable plan, a Starz subscription is currently available for $8.99 per month. You can also acquire a seven-day free trial through Hulu or Prime Video and pay $8.99 per month once the trial is over. Outside of cable, you can also watch Die Hard via Starz on web browsers and on the official app. The latter is available on iOS and Android devices as well as on digital media players such as Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

Can You Watch Die Hard Without Starz?

Yes, there are other ways to watch Die Hard without having to be subscribed to Starz. The movie is available to rent or buy on several video-on-demand platforms such as Amazon, YouTube, and Apple TV, among others. If you're a proponent of physical media, you can buy the movie on DVD, Blu-ray, or even Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Are There Any Other Die Hard Movies That Take Place on Christmas?

Yes, 1990's Die Hard 2 is set around Christmas and is the only other Die Hard movie to do so. This sequel sees John McClane, who is now an LA cop, waiting for his wife Holly at the Washington Dulles International Airport when a group of ex-military operatives takes over the air traffic control, so now John must stop these bad guys before all the planes, including Holly's, run out of fuel and crash. Even though Die Hard 2 is maybe not as good as the original, it's still a fun action movie and far from the worst entry in the franchise. As for why it's a Christmas movie, Die Hard 2 takes place during a snowstorm close to Christmas. Plus, John is once again waiting to see his wife.

Like the original, you can watch Die Hard 2 on Starz as well as on Blu-ray and digital download. However, it's probably not the best idea to watch the movie before you get on a plane.

Watch on StarzRelated:From 'A Fish Called Wanda' to 'Die Hard': The Best Movies of 1988

More Christmas-Themed Action Movies That You Can Watch Now

If you're looking for other Christmas-themed action movies, then here are some films you should check out:

Lethal Weapon (1987): From legendary director Richard Donner comes the classic action movie Lethal Weapon. This film stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as two LAPD detectives who must put aside their differences to take down a drug-smuggling operation--and just in time for the festive season! Lethal Weapon is a Christmas movie not only because it takes place around that holiday but also because, as Collider's Matt Goldberg points out, it's about finding a new family. Not to mention the movie features terrific chemistry between Gibson and Glover, so it's no wonder they would go on to star in three more Lethal Weapon movies together.

Batman Returns (1992): Tim Burton's sequel to his 1989 Batman movie sees Michael Keaton reprise his role as the Caped Crusader as he takes on the disfigured madman Penguin (Danny DeVito), the shady industrialist Max Shreck (Christopher Walken), and the vengeful criminal Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). Batman Returns is a Christmas movie not only because it takes place on Christmas but also because Christmas factors into several scenes, such as when Batman and Catwoman are under a sprig of mistletoe. To paraphrase Matt Goldberg, Burton uses Batman Returns to turn Christmas into something dark and eerie.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005): The directorial debut of Lethal Weapon writer Shane Black stars Robert Downey Jr. as a thief-turned-actor who works with a private eye that he's training under, played by Val Kilmer, to solve a murder. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a fun and subversive take on the film noir genre and features hilarious back-and-forth between Downey and Kilmer. It also just so happens to take place on Christmas and has Michelle Monaghan in a red Santa dress.

