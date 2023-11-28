The Big Picture Die Hard is returning to theaters before Christmas. Action-packed film, full of epic action sequences and a gripping story. Don't miss it!

Heads up people, Die Hard is returning to theatres before Christmas, AMC has announced. The action film directed by John McTiernan and starring Bruce Willis is an unusual Holiday feature that deserves all the re-runs and rightfully so. Set in the backdrop of Christmas, it follows New York City police detective John McClane (Willis), the feature is full of epic action sequences and a story that keeps you on your toes.

Die Hard sees John, an NYPD officer who attends a Christmas party at his estranged wife’s office with their two daughters. Things take a turn when the festivities are interrupted due to a terrorist takeover and John realizes he’s the only one who can save the day. The movie has some great performances and over the years, the movie has become synonymous with plots that see a protagonist overcoming overwhelming odds in a restricted environment.

‘Die Hard’s Long Legacy

Upon its release in 1988, the movie defied predictions and grossed approximately $140 million against a $28 million budget. It became that year's highest-grossing action film as well as the tenth-highest-grossing film garnering four Oscar nominations. The movie cemented Willis to leading-man status as an action star and made Alan Rickman a household name for his nuanced performance.

The movie is written for screen by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza based on the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp became a cult classic and a holiday movie staple for fans around the world, over the years. The success of the original feature was followed by a number of installments in the franchise viz, Die Hard 2 (1990), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Live Free or Die Hard (2007), and A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) all starring Willis in the lead.

The movie has a 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and has been commended for evaluating themes of vengeance, masculinity, and gender roles by critics. The movie was chosen for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2017 and is deemed culturally important. Along with Willis, the movie cast Rickman as Hans Gruber, Alexander Godunov as Karl, Bonnie Bedelia as Holly Gennaro-McClane, Reginald VelJohnson as Al Powell, Paul Gleason as Dwayne T. Robinson, De'voreaux White as Argyle, William Atherton as Richard Thornburg, Clarence Gilyard as Theo, Hart Bochner as Harry Ellis, and James Shigeta as Joseph Yoshinobu Takagi.

Die Hard will return on the big screen on December 8. You can book your tickets here and know more about the feature below: