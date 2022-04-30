The original 1988 Die Hard redefined action cinema for good. The simple premise of a lone hero fighting against impossible odds would be replicated, homaged, parodied, and ripped off countless times. In fact, some of the best action movies of the next few decades could be described by how they relate to Die Hard. Films like Speed, Air Force One, Olympus Has Fallen, The Rock, Cliffhanger, and Con Air all draw inspiration from Die Hard with their confined locations and wise-cracking characters.

Of all the films that attempted to replicate Die Hard’s success, it's ironic that the actual sequel Die Hard 2: Die Harder wasn’t one of the more successful ones. While the first film found the perfect blend between action, suspense, and comedy, Renny Harlin’s 1992 sequel felt over-the-top and unbelievable. John McClane (Bruce Willis) turned into a caricature of himself. Unfortunately, Die Hard 2 didn’t do anything to distinguish itself from the original classic. It felt like a cheap knock-off, and not an authentic continuation of the story.

Original director John McTiernan returned to the franchise for the 1995 threequel Die Hard With A Vengeance. The third installment in the Die Hard series was radically different from its predecessors. While the first two films took place in isolated settings over the Christmas holiday, Die Hard With A Vengeance sprawled across all of New York City during the summer. However, the biggest change was that McClane would no longer be alone in his journey. He wasn’t the lone underdog anymore; he now had a partner.

Die Hard With A Vengeance introduced the electrician Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson) as McClane’s unlikely ally. The two radically different men are forced to work together during desperate circumstances. This easily could have gone the wrong way, as many major franchises have tried and failed to spice up the formula by adding a new hero. However, Die Hard With A Vengeance actually managed to make the series feel fresh again. It gave McClane someone else to bounce off of, and Zeus was a memorable character in his own right.

Outside of Die Hard, the most influential action movie of the 1980s was Lethal Weapon. Similar to how Die Hard had essentially created the lone hero archetype, Lethal Weapon perfected the buddy cop movie formula (even if 1982’s 48. Hrs technically did it first). Die Hard now risked feeling like a ripoff of another popular series. However, McClane and Zeus come together under very different circumstances than Lethal Weapon’s Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Murtaugh (Danny Glover). McClane is singled out individually by the villain, and Zeus is just swept up in the chaos.

Although the plot was very different overall, Die Hard With A Vengeance tied into its predecessors by introducing the brother of the original film’s villain Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). Simon Peter Gruber (Jeremy Irons) looks to get revenge on McClane by forcing him to carry an explosive device and a racist sign into Harlem. McClane is set up as an easy target by the angry crowd that gathers, and Zeus is just as infuriated as his neighbors. However, he suspects that there’s something else going on, and helps McClane escape in a taxi.

This critical moment showed that Zeus was just as inherently empathetic as McClane is, even if he’s just as determined to prove otherwise. Their stressful first encounter immediately puts McClane and Zeus at odds with each other. They bicker and argue throughout, gradually learning to respect one another. It is the perfect setup for both characters’ arcs. Zeus comes into his own as a hero, and McClane realizes that he sometimes needs help. Zeus has skills that he doesn’t; McClane knows everything about police procedure, but he can’t comprehend complex electronic systems like Zeus.

The premise of the story also subverted the traditional norms of the series, forcing McClane and Zeus to show different skills. Gruber leaves them cryptic clues that they must decipher in a twisted game of “Simon Says.” McClane had turned into an icon because of his ingenuity, but this dangerous quiz forced him to bring his problem-solving skills to the next level. It also showed Zeus’ merit, and why he was a worthy partner. Both characters work well under high stakes scenarios, and they both know the layout of New York City like the back of their hands.

By adding Zeus to the story, Die Hard With A Vengeance expanded the film beyond just one restricted space. It might not have been interesting to see McClane traveling across New York alone, but with Zeus at his side, it felt like a completely different movie. Both McClane and Zeus have strong ties to the city, and they associate it with different memories. It is the first thing that they can both recognize that they have in common with each other.

Giving McClane a “sidekick” isn’t an inherently perfect set up, as the Die Hard series would later prove. Live Free or Die Hard’s Matt Farrell (Justin Long) felt like baggage in McClane’s story, and the less said about A Good Day To Die Hard’s Jack McClane (Jai Courntey), the better. Zeus was an authentic part of the story, and the film wraps up his arc without promising a continuation. Jackson’s charisma matched Willis’, and the experiment turned out to be a success.

