Kevin Hart's fictional self gets caught in a real-life dilemma in this action-packed sequel.

The Die Hart TV series continues with a new movie on Prime Video, promising more action and laughs.

Kevin Hart is going back to his roots of action in a new poster for Die Hart 2: Die Harter and the actor looks like he’s ready for a hart to hart with fans. The explosive follow-up to Prime Video’s 2023 movie, Die Hart, will land on the streamer on May 30 and this poster has something for everyone.

Love action? Great. There’s a massive explosion going on in the background of the image that features lights and camera equipment from a film set popping off into the sky. Love comedy? Terrific. Not only does the movie star comedy great, Hart, but it also features the likes of Ben Schwartz who's known not only for his work in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise but as the smooth-talking John Ralphio on Parks and Recreation. Love blonde smoke shows? Excellent. The poster also features the legendary wrestler-turned-actor John Cena in a wig that rivals his look in Barbie. Finally - do you love badass babes? Well, you are in luck as Nathalie Emmanuel reprises her role as Jordan King in the sequel and can be seen looking as over it as ever in the image.

The poster is the second piece of promo material that those waiting in anticipation for the action-comedy have received today, as the studio also dropped a trailer, showing off the sophomore feature’s plot. Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself in the Die Hart films (as well as in the Quibi and The Roku Channel shows of the same name), and this time he’s looking for someone to finance a new action flick. But his dream quickly turns into a nightmare after Kevin finds himself trapped in a very real life-or-death situation. Seeking answers, Kevin and his pal Andre (Schwartz) travel to the forest to find a reclusive cabin dweller (Cena) who may be the only person to help them out of the bind.

What’s Going On With The ‘Die Hart’ TV Series?

Image via Prime Video

Initially premiering on Quibi back in 2020, the show would eventually relocate itself to The Roku Channel for its sophomore season. Names like John Travolta and Josh Hartnett appeared in the first go around, which raked in heaps of critical acclaim. Then, Prime Video got its hands on the series and cut it into a feature-length film with a similar vibe happening with Die Hart 2: Die Harter. The series will continue on as it was renewed for Season 3 in April 2023, so we can presume that another movie will eventually be on the way.

Have a good old-fashioned hart to hart in the poster above and catch Die Hart 2: Die Harter when it crashes onto Prime Video on May 30. You can stream the first Die Hart movie now.

