The Big Picture The Die Hart 2: Die Harter trailer was released, showcasing Kevin Hart's signature comedy style in a Tropic Thunder-esque plot.

The movie promises star-studded cast including Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena, adding to Prime Video's great current content.

Kevin Hart's successful year continues with upcoming projects like Borderlands.

An official trailer for Die Hart 2: Die Harter has been released by Prime Video, with the release date scheduled for May 30. Based on the series of the same name, Prime first crafted the feature film reimagining for 2023, with its success prompting this sequel.

The trailer, brimming with the outlandish brand of comedy that has pushed Kevin Hart to the mainstream, showcases the comedian doing what he does best - being his funny self. Bold and daring, the plot seems somewhat akin to the classic comedy Tropic Thunder, with a team of celebrities thrust into a life-threatening situation that they see as just a movie. The trailer teases performances from the likes of Nathalie Emmanuel (Megalopolis) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recereation) as Jordan and Andre respectively, with a John Cena (Barbie) cameo adding the cherry on the cake of what looks to be an unmissable addition to Prime's great current content. Additionally to the trailer, which can be watched below, a promotional poster for the movie was also dropped by Prime Video in a tweet released earlier today. The poster, highlighting the movie's main cast, mocks the many tropes that adorn even the greatest of the action genre, as well as poking fun at the movie industry ready for a film that looks set to knowingly unpack its own process.

Kevin Hart's Year Goes From Strength to Strength

The three-time Primetime Emmy nominated actor and comedian has had a whirlwind of a year so far, with some of 2024's biggest releases bolstered by his inclusion. Not only has Hart already starred in and produced his own Netflix comedy Lift, he was a producer on the recent Roast of Tom Brady that took the world by storm, as well as a producer on the Hulu hit comedy Prom Dates. In front of the screen, Hart has guest starred in an episode of Abbott Elementary, as well as being lined up to appear in the Borderlands adaptation as Roland.

Set to release on August 9, Borderlands becomes the latest in a long line of video game adaptations to receive the big-budget treatment, following the likes of Fallout and The Last of Us. Unlike either of those, Borderlands will receive an exclusive theatrical release, with the movie set to star the likes of the aforementioned Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), double Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett (Tar), and Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda).

With the trailer available to watch above, Die Hart 2: Die Harter officially lands on Prime Video on May 30. The first Die Hart is available to stream on the platform right now.

