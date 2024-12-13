Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) and Kevin Hart (Lift) are cooking up a fresh batch of comedy in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of Die Hart Season 3 - otherwise known as Die Hart 3: Hart To Kill. The latest chapter of the Roku Channel series debuts today, December 13, and sees its titular wannabe action hero step into a brand new incredibly unideal situation all in the name of holding onto his career in showbiz. Along with Hart, Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) returns as a main character in the latest season, while Hahn is joined by the rest of the supporting ensemble of newbies that includes J.K. Simmons (Juno), Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones) and Anna Garcia (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Dressed in an all-white chef’s ensemble, Hahn re-stocks a fridge while Hart breaks down his desire for more drama-heavy roles. Noting that the entire world knows him as a comedy guy or an action guy, he laments that he’s having a difficult time convincing casting directors to see him as someone who can lean into the dramatic. Commiserating with her fellow comedian, Hahn reveals that she’s always wanted to dip her toe into directing, only to be shut down by Hart, who quickly realizes that he’s putting her in a box just like the rest of the industry is doing to him. It’s tough to be talented!

What’s Season 3 of ‘Die Hart’ About?

Over the course of seven episodes, Die Hart 3: Hart To Kill will follow a down-on-his-luck Hart, who is searching for a silver lining after his latest film is a financial flop and a critical disaster. After leaving the comedy game to pursue his love of all-things action, Hart is on the lookout for his next genre hop in a drama role. As he keeps his eyes peeled for his new dream gig, Hart ends up bumping into notable director Jackson Pepper (Simmons), who says he’ll give the beloved star a hand up into the world of heavy emotions and lingering stares. But, with great drama comes great responsibility, and Hart quickly gets in over his head with his latest role, inadvertently becoming a man on the run for murder.

After two fun seasons that featured the talents of John Travolta and Josh Hartnett, it looks like Die Hart, produced by Hart;s own company Hartbeat, is back on course for yet another successful lineup of episodes. You can check out Hahn and Hart in the sneak peek above and head over to The Roku Channel now to catch up on the first two seasons before the third drops.

Your changes have been saved Die Hart Release Date July 20, 2020 Cast John Travolta , Kevin Hart , John Cena Nathalie Emmanuel , Brandon H. Morgan , Jean Reno Character(s) Ron Wilcox , Kevin Hart , Mr. 206 , Jordan King , Commercial Director , Claude Van De Velde Producers Jeff Clanagan , Kevin Hart , Candice Wilson YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-6aax-WYNM Writers Tripper Clancy Network Quibi , The Roku Channel Directors Eric Appel Expand

