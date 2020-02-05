‘Die Hart,’ a New Quibi Series, Features Kevin Hart and an Insane John Travolta

Quibi, the forthcoming streaming network boasting bite-sized episodes designed squarely for your phone (or should we say vertically for your phone?), just announced a new series that sounds, to put it succinctly, bonkers. Via Variety, the new show stars Kevin Hart as himself and John Travolta as a raving lunatic. It is called, of course: Die Hart. It’s real. And I’m here for it.

The Quibi show will star Hart as a fictionalized version of himself: A comedic actor sick and tired of being typecast as the goofball who can’t be taken seriously. He wants to turn things around and be seen as a serious Hollywood action star. And how do you do that? By attending a training center for serious Hollywood action stars: run, of course, by Travolta as an eccentric, insane, wackadoo instructor. Travolta pushes Hart to his absolute limits, alongside a rival student eager to defeat Hart however they can — can Hart survive the lessons, get through his high-octane action sequences, and become Hollywood’s next action star?

The show is inspired by the high-stakes spoof that opened Hart’s concert film Kevin Hart: What Now. It will be directed by comedy vet Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), written by Tripper Clancy (Stuber) and Derek Kolstad (the John Wick franchise), and executive produced by Hart, Candice Wilson (Kevin Hart: What Now), Bryan Smiley (WTF, Baron Davis) and Jeff Clanagan, who’s the president of Hart’s company Laugh Out Loud Network.

With such an impressive pedigree of folks experienced in action, comedy, and action-comedy at the helm of this meta show, Die Hart sounds like it just might be the killer app for Quibi’s hoping-to-be-a killer app. Here’s hoping Quibi can raise the budget necessary to pull off the delicious stunts the premise promises — though we’re guessing the micro-lengths of episodes and knowledge that everyone will be watching on a phone will help.

