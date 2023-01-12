Kevin Hart’s Die Hart series is being reimagined as a movie for Prime Video. The satirical action-comedy, which condenses the ten-episode Quibi series into a full-length movie, is set to launch worldwide on February 24 and with screenings in select cinemas in South Africa via distributor Empire.

Die Hart follows the Ride Along and Fatherhood funnyman Hart as a fictionalized version of himself, as he sets out to pivot away from being pigeonholed as a comedy wingman in order to be taken seriously as an action movie star. Alongside Hart, the series-turned-film stars other big names such as John Travolta (Pulp Fiction, Saturday Night Fever), Nathalie Emmanuel (The Invitation, Game of Thrones), Josh Hartnett (Lucky Number Slevin, The Faculty), and Jean Reno (Léon: The Professional, Ronin). In the series, the famed comedian attends an “action hero school” run by Ron Wilcox (Travolta), where he learns the ropes in an attempt to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars.

Since it was launched on Quibi in the U.S. back in 2020, Roku picked up the rights to the series when it acquired Quibi’s assets. Now, the streamer is in production on a second season, Die Hart 2: Die Harter, which is set to star the almost-mythical, professional WWE wrestler John Cena (The Suicide Squad, Trainwreck), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, The Afterparty) and Paula Pell (Wine Country, A.P. Bio). The refashioned film for Amazon is also directed by series director Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and written by series writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick: Chapter 1, 2 & 3).

Image via Prime Video

“We truly love this movie and can’t wait to share it with our customers,” Chris Mansolillo, the Director of Content Acquisition for Prime Video, said. “Kevin Hart is one of the world’s most talented entertainers and we’re so pleased to work with him and Hartbeat to be the exclusive home for this brilliant film.”

Die Hart has become a franchise powerhouse for the stand-up comedian-turned-actor and the Central Intelligence and Jumanji franchise star’s multi-platform entertainment brand Hartbeat, according to Jeff Clanagan, a producer for Die Hart and Hartbeat’s Chief Distribution Officer.

“We are excited to team up with Prime Video, to share with viewers a new Die Hart experience through its release as a feature-length film… an incredible crowd pleaser that unites audiences around the world through laughter,” Clanagan said. “We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and Empire to bring Die Hart the movie to both audiences at home worldwide and cinema goers in South Africa, furthering its growing impact on a global stage.”

The Die Hart movie hits Prime Video on February 24, with distributor Empire screening the film in select cinemas in South Africa. You can watch the trailer for the comedy series down below.