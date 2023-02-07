Kevin Hart is on fire in a newly released trailer for his upcoming action comedy Die Hart, and we mean literally. The first look reveals Hart’s latest role as an over-the-top fictionalized version of himself on a quest to change up his comedic type casting and make the major (and dangerous) jump into action films. Quickly realizing that he may have bit off more than he can chew, the star is in for a rude awakening when he goes to study at the top action training facility in the country.

The trailer opens with Hart receiving the call of a lifetime for a career-changing opportunity, as he’s been personally sought out by the world’s top action director (Jean Reno) to appear in his latest pulse-pounding flick. Because action is out of his typical realm of genre, Hart is required to attend the “action hero school” run by the toughest man in the biz, Ron Wilcox (John Travolta).

Putting his latest student through the wringer, Wilcox wastes no time in pushing Hart to new extremes while molding him into the perfect hero. To help him reach his “lifelong dream,” Hart will also work with another skilled trainer (Nathalie Emmanuel) who will show him the ropes and serve up a few hard knocks. The trailer also gives us a short and uninformative look at Josh Hartnett’s character without revealing anything about what part he’ll play in Hart’s rise to the top.

Image via Prime Video

Initially airing back in 2020 as a ten-episode comedy series on Quibi, the move to make Die Hart into a feature-length production was initially revealed back in early January. While the film will drop onto the streaming service Prime Video on February 24, South Africa will be treated to a lineup of screenings in select cinemas.

Along with the feature-length production, Roku is hard at work on a second season of the series which will be titled Die Hart 2: Die Harter. The streamer acquired the rights to the comedy production after the company bought out the show’s original home of Quibi, taking over their assets. A star-studded affair, the new season has added the names of John Cena (The Suicide Squad), Paula Pell (A.P. Bio), and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) to the call sheet. Series director Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) helms the upcoming film with series writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick: Chapters 1, 2, & 3) penning the movie’s script.

Check out the first official trailer for Die Hart below and catch Hart and the rest of the cast in action when the feature crashes onto Prime Video on February 24.