Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for Die in a Gunfight, a modern-day action-comedy about two star-crossed lovers whose families have been engaging in a blood feud for centuries — and Collider has your exclusive look at the trailer's debut along with some vivid new poster artwork.

The new movie definitely reminds us of another ill-fated couple whose families have never been able to get along, but once Ben Gibbon and Mary Rathcart lay eyes on each other for the first time, they know their relationship isn't just going to be about business — it's personal. Unfortunately, their parents are less than thrilled with the idea, and start devising ways to keep the two of them apart, by any means necessary.

“I’ve always been drawn to stories about star-crossed lovers," said director Collin Schiffli. "Gunfight was written with “larger than life” flair and attitude. My previous two movies were very grounded, gritty movies about love and felt I was ready to now explore it in a new light — amid a backdrop that was colorful, stylized and felt self-aware. Our hero characters aren’t experiencing a first-time romance, they are trying to reignite old flames and find their place within Gunfight’s grandiose world. I think that gives it a modern edge. It's a heartfelt nod to cinematic action romances and we hope that moviegoers are taken aback by the bold performances, flashy visuals and playful story. Let’s have fun watching movies again!”

Schiffli directs the film, with screenplay by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. Die in a Gunfight's cast includes Diego Boneta, Alexandra Daddario, Travis Fimmel, Billy Crudup, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nicola Correia-Damude, John Ralston, Michelle Nolden, Stuart Hughes, John Tench, and Nevin Pajkic. Jonathan Bronfman, Tom Butterfield, Mark Gordon, Jason Ross Jallet, Martin Metz, Adrian Politowski, and Allyson Seeger serve as producers on the project.

Die in a Gunfight opens in select theaters, on digital and on-demand July 16. Watch the thrilling trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Die in a Gunfight:

In Die in a Gunfight, Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta) are the star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud – and they’re about to reignite an affair after many years apart. Their forbidden love will trigger the dominoes that will draw in Mukul (Wade Allain-Marcus), Ben’s best friend, who owes him a life debt; Terrence (Justin Chatwin), Mary’s would-be protector-turned-stalker; Wayne (Travis Fimmel), an Aussie hitman with an open mind and a code of ethics; and his free-spirited girlfriend, Barbie (Emmanuelle Chriqui). As fists and bullets fly, it becomes clear that violent delights will have violent ends.

