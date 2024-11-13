It’s been a quiet year for Jennifer Lawrence who made headlines in 2023 thanks to her performance in No Hard Feelings, the raunchy comedy she starred in alongside Andrew Barth Feldman. Lawrence recently wrapped filming on arguably her most intriguing upcoming project, Die, My Love, which also stars Robert Pattinson and LaKeith Stanfield. Deadline has the first look at the upcoming film, showing a close-up still of Lawrence, the main character in the film who becomes entangled in a spicy love triangle where Pattinson plays her husband and Stanfield plays her lover. Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek are also part of the Die, My Love cast, which is being billed as a horror thriller, with Sarah Lind, Victor Zinick Jr., Debs Howard, Marcus Della Rosa, Philip Forest Lewitski, and Saylor McPherson filling out the rest of the supporting ensemble. Martin Scorsese will also produce.

Enda Walsh and Lynne Ramsay wrote the screenplay for Die, My Love, and Ramsay has also been tapped to direct the film. Ramsay made her directorial debut in 1999 with Ratcatcher, the unrated drama starring Tommy Flanagan that’s currently streaming on Max, and just a few years later she helmed Morvern Callar, the R-rated drama starring Samantha Morton and Kathleen McDermott. In 2017 she directed You Were Never Really Here, the crime thriller starring Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix, and she’ll reunite with Phoenix on Polaris, an upcoming horror thriller set in the 1980s that also stars Rooney Mara. She’ll also direct Julianne Moore, Kyle Chandler, and Sandra Oh in Stone Mattress, the thriller set on a cruise ship in the Arctic that’s currently in production.

What Else Do the ‘Die, My Love’ Stars Have in the Works?

Image via Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence has been tapped to star in an upcoming mystery dubbed The Wives from Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, but additional casting for the project is ongoing. Pattinson will next be seen on April 18, 202, in Mickey 17, the follow-up to Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite, which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette. Pattinson will also topline The Batman Part 2, and he’ll star in an upcoming A24 film, The Drama. As for Stanfield, he’ll feature alongside Ted Lasso star Juno Temple and Game of Thrones icon Peter Dinklage in Roofman, an upcoming crime drama from Derek Cianfrance that also stars Channing Tatum and Ben Mendelsohn.

Die, My Love does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project.