It might seem as though Euphoria star Jacob Elordi currently has his hands full, but the Aussie hunk is proving he's capable of handling even more projects. According to fresh reports from Deadline, he has scored yet another role, this time in an upcoming period romance drama set after the Korean War. The project, titled On Swift Horses, is an adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s debut novel of the same name and will feature an ensemble cast. In addition to Elordi, also starring in the film are Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Diego Calva (Babylon), Will Poulter (Dopesick), and Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless).

Staying faithful to its source material, the film will be set in the 1950s and will center on three major characters, a newlywed couple, Lee and Muriel, as well as Julius, Lee's charismatic younger brother who is the most restless of the trio. Lee has recently returned from the Korean War and his dream of starting life anew with his young bride sees them relocate from their hometown in Kansas to California, where they buy a new property and look forward to life ahead. However, their seemingly perfect life is upended when the free-spirited Julius steps into the picture harboring a few secrets he can't willingly share. Muriel is endeared to Julius' personality and as their friendship buds, they realize they share a lot in common, and it isn't long before a dangerous love triangle develops. Both share a common love for gambling which Julius expresses through casinos and Muriel via the race track. The duo is split after Julius' gambling ambitions see him move to Las Vegas, leaving Muriel to further explore her interests, which sets her on a path of exciting discoveries.

It is not yet clear which roles the actors will portray, however, filming for the project has already begun as Calva recently revealed to Variety on the SAG red carpet event that he was enjoying the opportunity to work with Elordi, teasing that their characters share some “pretty hot scenes” together. “It was so cool to work with him. He’s obsessed with photography, he’s obsessed with old plays,” Calva said of Elordi. Calva had revealed his next work to be the On Swift Horses adaptation when asked about what projects he was doing next after Babylon. He said: “I don’t know if I can say this, but we are going to have pretty hot scenes in this movie…You have to wait. But I think it will be a pretty cool movie. I feel very proud. It’s my second lead character in an American movie.”

On Swift Horses adds to Elordi's works currently in production which include the World War II TV series, The Narrow Road to the Deep North, the second Elvis biopic, Priscilla from Sofia Coppola, and Saltburn, produced by Margot Robbie. Edgar-Jones recently starred as one of the Lafftery wives in Hulu's true-crime series, Under the Banner of Heaven, which earned her a Golden Globe nod. Newcomer Calle is best recognized for her Emmy-nominated performance in The Young and the Restless and is set to make her feature film debut in DC's The Flash film set for release later this June.

The Production Team Behind On Swift Horses

Adapting the book for film is Bryce Kass, who will provide the screenplay, to be directed by Daniel Minahan. Minahan has been behind the camera for some successful shows including Game of Thrones, House of Cards, and Six Feet Under. The project hails from the stables of Ley Line, FirstGen, Killer Films, and Wavelength with a slew of executive producers including Alvaro Valente, Bryce Kass, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, Nate Kami, David Darby, Randal Sandler, Claude Amadeo, Chris Triana, Jennifer Westphal, and Joe Plummer.

Filming for On Swift Horses is currently underway in Los Angeles, but the film is yet without a release date. While we await further updates on the film, you can check out our recent interview with Elordi and his Euphoria co-stars below: