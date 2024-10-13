La Máquina, Hulu's six-episode miniseries starring Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, is the latest collaboration between the pair. Bernal plays Esteban, an aging boxer, and Luna plays Andy, his manager who is obsessed with looking young. Created by Marco Ramírez and directed by Gabriel Ripstein, La Máquina is Hulu's first Spanish-language original series. But it is also significant because it reunites two actors whose friendship goes beyond their movie-making days to early childhood. The actors had their breakthrough role in the same film: Alfonso Cuarón's Y tu mamá también (2001). Bernal and Luna's beautiful on-screen chemistry in Y tu mamá también was strengthened by their real-life friendship, something which has endured in numerous collaborations through the years.

Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna's Dynamic Is the Heart of 'Y tu mamá también'

Y tu mamá también follows Julio (Bernal) and Tenoch (Luna), teenage best friends living in Mexico City who convince an older woman named Luisa (Maribel Verdú) to join them on a road trip to a fictional beach called "Heaven's Mouth." Over the course of the trip, Luisa helps Julio and Tenoch realize their romantic feelings for each other. Tenoch and Julio navigate these changes in their dynamic through a series of diversions which skirt around the subject of queerness but don't directly approach it until the final night of the trip, when they kiss and presumably do more off-screen. Months later, they run into each other and get coffee. Tenoch brings up Daniel, a gay friend of theirs, and Julio says that he was kicked out of his parents' house but is now much happier and has a boyfriend. Tenoch shakily says, "That's cool," fumbling over his words. Julio tries to light a cigarette and fails, while Tenoch focuses too hard on stirring his tea. For most of the film, the characters have alternated between nonstop joking and yelling at each other. In contrast, the awkward delicacy of this moment is moving to watch.

Bernal and Luna were in their early twenties during filming, but they perfectly captured both the boyish silliness and gutting teenage angst of their characters. Even with all the physical comedy, Julio and Tenoch evidently care for each other deeply. Part of what makes this friendship so convincing is that Bernal and Luna had been friends all their lives and brought their pre-established close bond to the set. In an interview with The New York Times, the actors explained that their mothers had been friends even before their sons were born a year apart. Luna stated, "It’s simply something neither of us can give up. I don’t want to, but even if I wanted to, I wouldn’t be able to," adding that they were "closer to brothers" than friends.

'Y tu mamá también' Was the First of Many Collaborations Between Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal

Since their breakout moment with Y tu mamá también, Bernal and Luna have remained frequent collaborators over the course of their careers. The actors founded Canana Films and La Corriente del Golfo together, the latter being the production company that backed La Máquina. In 2023, Bernal and Luna also signed on to co-produce an upcoming The Boys spin-off series entitled The Boys: Mexico. While both actors have maintained accomplished solo careers, they have also acted together twice since Y tu mamá también, first as soccer players in Rudo y Cursi (2008) and then alongside Will Ferrell in Casa de Mi Padre (2012).

La Máquina marks a reunion for the actors in more ways than one. Not only did the series film in Mexico, but Bernal and Luna brought old collaborators back, such as the lighting designer for Y tu mamá también, according to an interview with Vanity Fair. During the same interview, Bernal explained that the initial concept for La Máquina came to him and Luna in 2010; the friends were walking through the snow to a kebab shop in Berlin after a late night promoting a movie when they decided that they needed to act together again. Now, 14 years later, that project is finally here.

La Máquina Release Date October 8, 2024 Cast Gael García Bernal , Diego Luna , Eiza Gonzalez , Lucía Méndez , Raúl Briones , Christopher Evangelou , Juan Carlos Huguenin , Andrés Delgado , Luis Gnecco , Jorge Perugorría , Karina Gidi , Sandra Quiróz , David Diamante , Dariam Coco Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Expand

