Actor, director, and producer Diego Luna started acting in movies and television in the early '90s until he had his big break in 2001 with Alfonso Cuarón's Y Tu Mamá También. From there, his career and success only went up. He soon became one of Mexico's most renowned young actors, getting more and more roles in Hollywood until he became the household name that he is today.

Drawing a lot from his early work in telenovelas, Luna is always drawn to complex roles that allow him to dive deep into a character's emotional core. Something else he does remarkably well is choosing extraordinary films and TV shows to star in. From successful Netflix originals to acclaimed movies both from his home country and the U.S., Luna has been a crucial part of dozens upon dozens of memorable projects throughout the years. These are the best films that Diego Luna has starred in, ranked by their overall quality, how much Luna shines in them, and how they have contributed to his career.

10 'Rudo y Cursi' (2008)

Directed by Carlos Cuarón

One of the most underrated sports movies of the 21st century, Rudo y Cursi (which translates to Rough and Corny) is a charming Mexican classic directed by Carlos Cuarón, Alfonso's brother. It's a dramedy where Luna stars opposite his good friend and common collaborator Gael García Bernal. They play Beto and Tato, respectively, half-brothers with a love/hate relationship. They come from a rural family that's barely making ends meet, but when a soccer scout discovers their natural talent at the sport, they get a shot at a successful career — only playing in different teams.

Rudo y Cursi has such an effective sense of humor and such an entertaining story that it's impossible not to enjoy it.

Luna and García are both phenomenal (with their typical through-the-roof chemistry) in this simple and clichéd yet irresistibly enchanting tale of brotherly love and witty satire. Its more emotional moments surprisingly hold nothing back, but it has such an effective sense of humor and such an entertaining story that it's impossible not to enjoy it.

9 'Milk' (2008)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Perhaps best remembered for being the movie that got Sean Penn a second Best Leading Actor Oscar, Milk is an outstanding biopic in its own right. It's the story of American gay activist Harvey Milk, who fought for gay rights and was elected as California's first openly gay official. Diego Luna plays Jack Lira, a fellow gay rights activist who was also one of Milk's lovers in the '70s.

By this point, Luna was already a well-established actor in Hollywood, but his excellent performance in Milk proved that he was capable of playing much more complex roles than perhaps some casting directors had given him credit for before. His presence is very welcome in what's one of the best LGBTQ+ movies of all time, thanks to Gus Van Sant's excellent direction and the script's layered look at one of the most important figures in the history of America's fight for gay rights.

8 'The Book of Life' (2014)

Directed by Jorge R. Gutiérrez

Sure, Coco (which happens to star Gael García) is exceptional, but there's another Day of the Dead-themed 2010s animated movie that happens to fly under the radar as a result of Pixar's better-known gem. It's the incredibly moving The Book of Life, a jukebox musical where Luna voices Manolo, a young man torn between fulfilling his family's expectations and following his heart. He embarks on an adventure through three fantastical worlds, where he must face his greatest fears.

One of the most underrated animated movies of recent years, The Book of Life is an enchanting tale with striking animation, outstanding voice acting, and great musical numbers. Its story and themes lack some bite, but director Jorge R. Gutiérrez's idiosyncratic style makes up for those shortcomings with great humor, creative world-building, and phenomenal covers of the most unexpected artists, from Radiohead to Mumford & Sons.

7 'Maya and the Three' (2021)

Created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez

Created by The Book of Life's Jorge R. Gutiérrez in a very similar world and with a very similar animation style, Maya and the Three is one of the most underappreciated animated shows on Netflix right now. It follows a Mesoamerican warrior princess who embarks on a quest to recruit three legendary fighters to help save the world.

In seven of this incredible miniseries's nine episodes, Luna voices Zatz, a demigod warrior who at first serves as one of the show's main antagonists but later joins Maya's cause. Imaginative, visually beautiful, and with characters and storylines that are sure to resonate with viewers of all ages, Maya and the Three will surprise with its stunning world-building and disarming narrative. It's a love letter to Mexican mythology and culture, elevated by stunning visuals and a charming collection of spirited voice talent.

6 'Trollhunters' (2016 - 2018)

Created by Guillermo del Toro

Created by none other than Guillermo del Toro, one of the biggest defenders of animation as an art form deserving of respect, Netflix's Trollhunters is genuinely one of the best things that the streaming giant has ever produced. One of the best animation TV shows of all time, it's about an ordinary boy who finds a magic amulet that chooses him to be a Trollhunter, a guardian that defends the world of humans and the secret world of trolls.

In just two episodes of the show's third and last season, Diego Luna voices Krel, the king-in-waiting of a technological planet. The character plays a major role in other shows of the Tales of Arcadia franchise (including being the protagonist of 3Below), but it's Trollhunters, the one that started it all, that still stands out as the best installment. Stylish, thrilling, refreshingly creative, and full of the limitless imagination that's made del Toro one of the most celebrated filmmakers working today (except this time, in lots of kid-friendly ways), Trollhunters is a celebration of everything that makes animation unique and powerful.

5 'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)

Directed by Barry Jenkins

One of the greatest works of Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk is one of the best Black movies of recent years. It's a romantic drama about a young woman, Tish, who embraces her pregnancy while she and her family set out to prove her childhood friend and lover, Fonny, is innocent of a heinous crime he's been imprisoned for. Luna plays Pedrocito, a waiter who's good friends with Fonny.

Though it's a rather limited role, Luna — as one can expect from him — shines in every second that he gets on screen. Of course, it helps that If Beale Street Could Talk is so gorgeously directed by Jenkins, who had already proved his talent two years before with his Oscar-winning Moonlight. If Beale Street Could Talk is just as phenomenal a film, with a powerful portrayal of how love and hope can combat the injustice and violence that Black people face in America.

4 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Directed by Gareth Edwards

Before 2016, Diego Luna was already well-known in Hollywood, but it was his role as the deuteragonist of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that allowed everyone and their grandma to know who this talented actor was. A prequel set shortly before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, Rogue One is about a group of unlikely heroes who band together on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star, the tyrannical Galactic Empire's ultimate weapon of mass destruction.

Luna's Cassian Andor soon became one of Disney-era Star Wars's most popular new characters, thanks as much to Rogue One's incredible script as it was to Luna's charming, enigmatic performance. Despite being off to a bit of a rough start, Rogue One soon veers strongly and becomes a surprisingly complex, thoughtful, exhilarating action epic worthy of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with every film in George Lucas's original trilogy. With its intriguing characters, show-stopping set pieces, and nuanced political themes, Rogue One is a phenomenal film that fans thought Disney couldn't possibly top. Oh, how wrong they were.

3 'Narcos: Mexico' (2018 - 2021)

Created by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro

When it came out in 2015, Narcos proved to be one of Netflix's best offerings. It was a matter of time before the streaming giant gave it a spin-off — indeed, they did in 2018. It was Narcos: Mexico, which surprisingly lived up to the elite level of quality of its predecessor. It chronicles the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel as an American DEA agent learns the dangers of targeting narcos in Mexico. Inaccurate though it may often be, Narcos: Mexico is nevertheless absolutely outstanding.

One of the best crime series of the 21st century, Narcos: Mexico boasts an impressive cast featuring some of Mexico's biggest stars, from Joaquín Cosío to Luis Gerardo Méndez to — of course — Diego Luna. Luna plays infamous kingpin Miguel Ángel Felix Gallardo, nicknamed Jefe de Jefes (boss of bosses), who founded the Guadalajara Cartel and, in the '80s, dominated the drug trade in Mexico. It's a terrifying performance in a remarkably suspenseful show, displaying some of the sharpest writing and strongest direction that the crime genre has seen on the small screen in quite some time.

2 'Y Tu Mamá También' (2001)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

The movie that brought Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, and Alfonso Cuarón into the spotlight, Y Tu Mamá También (which translates to "and your mother, too") is a tender yet heartbreaking erotic coming-of-age set on the roads from Mexico City to Oaxaca. It's about two teenage boys and an older woman who embark on a road trip and, on the way, learn a thing or two about life, each other, and themselves.

Both one of the best-ever road trip movies and one of the best-ever Mexican movies, Y Tu Mamá También is a complex biopsy of a wounded country, told through a universally sympathetic tale about death, sexuality, and queer loneliness. Luna, García, and legendary Spanish actress Maribel Verdú are flawless in the lead roles, empowering an already nearly perfect film full of sincere moments of emotion and some of the most surprisingly life-affirming horniness that the silver screen has ever seen.

1 'Andor' (2022 - Present)

Created by Tony Gilroy