Now playing in select theaters and available On-Demand is writer-director Tara Miele’s fantastic new movie Wander Darkly. The film stars Sienna Miller and Diego Luna as two new parents that have a traumatic car accident which places them both in a surreal state of being. As the film swings between reality and memory, we learn more about each person as the characters revisit their pasts in order to face their uncertain future. While watching, I kept trying to piece together exactly what was happening (in a good way), but by the end, I was completely engrossed, and the final moments hit me like a ton of bricks. If you’re looking to support an indie movie with great performances (especially Miller who is fantastic), check this one out.

Shortly after seeing the film I spoke with Sienna Miller and Diego Luna. They each talked about what it was like reading the script for the first time, how the film keeps you guessing and takes risks, what it was like for Miller having to give an emotional performance while also hitting very specific marks for the camera, and more. In addition, towards the very end of the interview, Diego Luna talks about his upcoming Disney+ series Andor with Tony Gilroy and how it’s a unique approach to Star Wars.

Check out what they had to say below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about. For more on Wander Darkly, here’s the trailer and our Sundance interview with writer-director Tara Miele.

Diego Luna and Sienna Miller:

What was it like reading the script for the first time?

How the film keeps you guessing and takes risks.

How it’s a really interesting way to do a film about love.

What was it like for Miller having to give an emotional performance while also hitting very specific marks for the camera?

Do they wish they could redo the first two days of filming on every project?

I attempt to get Luna to talk about his reaction to reading the scripts for his upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series Andor that were written by Tony Gilroy.

