Out of the stream of Pinocchio films that have been released this year, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is by far the best. Del Toro partnered with Mark Gustafson to bring their vision of Pinocchio to life.

The film takes ques from the 1893 children's novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi and the Disney Pinocchio film that started it all. However, Del Toro's film is unique enough to differentiate itself from Disney's film and work as a fresh retelling of the classic story.

The Animation Style

One of the obvious differences between the two films is their animation style. 1940's Pinocchio is Disney's second animated feature film, with the hand-drawn animation style still proving timeless. Despite being made over 80 years ago, the film still flourishes, featuring impressively hand-drawn animation.

Del Toro's Pinocchio is presented in breathtaking stop-motion animation. The film consists of some gorgeous imagery and utilizes the medium to an expert degree to bring the characters and scenery to life. There is a lovely comparison to draw when thinking about how both films convey this timeless story through different forms of animation that also feel timeless instead of creating the account under the time-specific limitations of CGI.

The Character Design

With the differences in the animation style, there are also many differences in the design of each character. In the first film, each character flourishes with trademark Disney design: they're aesthetically pleasing and instantly recognizable. However, while the character design in del Toro's film is still gorgeous, the characters have a more rugged and naturalistic design.

In Disney's film, Pinocchio is meant to look like a polished puppet, but still appears quite human-looking. In del Toro's rendition, Pinocchio quite literally is a wooden boy, as his character design shows him to be made out of bark and sticks. Some other notable character designs come with Geppetto and Jiminy Cricket (who is named "Sebastian J. Cricket" in del Toro's version). Geppetto has a more gritty look compared to his design in the Disney movie, and Sebastian looks far more like an actual insect compared to the suit-wearing Jiminy Cricket.

The Cast of Characters

Both movies, while having similar characters, also have pretty different casts. Of course, both films have Pinocchio and Geppetto, but each has a distinct, diverse cast to follow. The first film features the Blue Fairy, the mischievous Fox (Honest John), Cat (Gideon), and Geppetto's cute kitty and fish companions.

However, del Toro's version has several new characters to add to the roster, providing unique renditions of our narrating cricket and the sleazy circus owner, as well as including many new characters, such as the Fascist antagonists and an arsenal of magical creatures spawned by the mind of del Toro. This film also has a monkey companion accompanying Pinocchio, who Cate Blanchett voices.

The Setting

The story of Pinocchio takes place in Italy, and del Toro invokes the country's history in his film: it takes place during the reign of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. The film explores this setting in depth, intertwining the main story with the political landscape of Italy in the 1930s.

Disney's Pinocchio, however, doesn't have a specified setting. Sure, it takes place in Italy sometime in the 19th century, but it doesn't delve into the nation's history like del Toro's film. However, this works in favor of the film: by not being grounded in one specific time and place, Disney's Pinocchio has a dreamy, universal quality.

The Worldbuilding

The world and location of each film differ from one another, but both are beautiful in their own right. Disney's Pinocchio has some truly iconic imagery, spanning from Geppetto's workshop to the circus, to the Pleasure Island sequences, and of course, the beautiful underwater scene with the inclusion of the infamous whale.

Del Toro's film invokes some memorable scenes from the Disney film and the original story. However, there are also a number of new locations to be explored. There are enchanting forests, vast mountainous landscapes, and even some places that feel dreamy. Both films provide differing yet incredible scenery and world-building, achieved with their equally astonishing animation.

The Story

While also pulling some memorable scenes and set pieces from Disney's Pinocchio, del Toro's Pinocchio also pulls some of the same narrative elements, but this doesn't negate the fact that his version of the film feels like an extremely fresh rendition of the tale, and also telling its own story.

Everybody knows the story of Pinocchio: it's about an old woodworker who wishes upon a star for his newly crafted puppet to become a real boy. A magical fairy then grants his wish, and Pinocchio has to adapt to his unfamiliar surroundings as a lively wooden boy. While del Toro's version does feature these classic story beats, it's unique in how it creates a narrative around the concept, providing a lot of background and humanity to our characters and putting them on a new journey.

The Music

As 1940's Pinocchio is a Disney film, it has a strong emphasis on music, spawning some classic songs that everybody remembers. "I've Got No Strings" is an earworm that will play in your head for days, and "When You Wish Upon a Star" is so iconic that it has since become the memorable song that plays during the introduction of Disney's films.

Del Toro's Pinocchio also has many musical numbers, but they are probably one of the film's biggest flaws. They aren't bad songs at all, but they do feel quite out of place within the broader context of the film. The songs in del Toro's version feel more like ballads and poetic verses, and while they work in specific scenes, they don't make for a cohesive experience.

The Tone

The biggest difference between both films would have to be the tone. Disney's Pinocchio invokes such a wonderful and playful tone: it is a shining example of early Disney films that have a distinct feeling that can only be described as "Disney."

However, del Toro's Pinocchioaims to be a much darker and less "Disney-fied" retelling of the 1940 film. While Disney's film does have some darker elements that certainly wouldn't be in any modern Disney production, such as Pinocchio drinking alcohol or smoking a cigar, it is still largely a light-hearted film. While del Toro's version isn't extremely morbid and cruel, it still does have a darker tone. It dives into some very stark themes, like the consequences of Fascism, regret, and mortality.

Geppetto and Pinocchio's Relationship

Geppetto and Pinocchio are the two main characters in this iconic story. We follow Pinocchio's adventure through the whimsical world he's born into and Geppetto's desire to have a real boy, as well as to find Pinocchio after he gets himself lost in a world he knows nothing about. Their relationship stems from their wishes to see each other again after they both face the circumstances of an unforgiving world.

In the first film, Geppetto loves Pinocchio as his son, and Pinocchio loves Geppetto as his father. However, most of the film focuses on Pinocchio as he wanders through various encounters, and his relationship with Geppetto is only really explored at the begging and end of the film. However, del Toro's version explores their relationship on a deeper level and never loses focus. They are fully fleshed-out and well-rounded characters. They have flaws and quirks and genuine emotions, and the film explores their compassion toward one another in a very meaningful way.

Pinocchio Himself

One of the biggest differences between the two films is the character of Pinocchio himself. While the idea of the innocence and guidance of Pinocchio is a theme explored in both films, they take different approaches to the character and what they are meant to represent.

In Disney's movie, Pinocchio is presented as a very innocent, childish, and reckless character, unaware of the true nature of his surroundings as a young boy who has only recently been brought to life. While del Toro's Pinocchio also has elements of this, it is a more layered exploration of his character as he develops more self-awareness and a sense of his surroundings. He feels neglected by the people around him and thinks he's a burden to his father and society. The film has a lot of deeper elements to unravel with his character, which makes him a very endearing protagonist to follow.

