With the premiere of the series adaptation of the hit zombie apocalypse video game The Last of Us, fans can't help but compare it to the biggest zombie show for 11 epic seasons on television, The Walking Dead, which brought viewers into the world of the dead walking among the few survivors.

RELATED: Fun Facts You Need To Know About 'The Last Of Us'

As zombies start to appear throughout the first season of The Last of Us, there are several noticeable differences between the undead within the two franchises, from something as simple as what they're called to the intricate details of how the outbreak spread.

1 Names

Image via Gene Page/AMC

While people coming back from the dead are referred to as zombies in the world of fiction, a term dating back to its use in 1978's Dawn of the Dead after 1968's Night of the Living Dead only referred to the creatures as "ghouls" and "flesh-eaters."

While neither The Walking Dead nor The Last of Us refer to its creatures as "zombies," they do differ in names in each franchise. TWD mostly call them "walkers," and the occasional "rotter" or "biters" by groups other than Rick's, while TLOU calls them "infected," later categorizing different types as "clickers," "bloaters" and "runners," among others.

2 Types

Image via HBO

Zombies are typically known as humans who have come back from the dead with a hunger for human flesh, but both shows have very different portrayals of them. On TWD, the zombies remain the same throughout the series, simply roaming and biting victims as they decay over time.

On TLOU, zombies are defined by the different types they turn into. Some of the most common are runners, newly infected and looking the most like humans, and clickers, which evolve over several years, their bursting brains looking alien-like and known for making a signature clicking sound.

3 How It Spreads

It's obvious in any piece of zombie fiction that an outbreak can spread through bites, but each series tackles the details differently. TWD shocked both the characters and the viewers when it was found out that every person in the world was already infected and would turn once they died.

Rather than an ingrained infection, TLOU took the fungal root, explaining in the first episode the way a fungus can take over the brain and turn its host into a captor, which then grows fungus out of its head. The show also assures that several bodies of fungus can be connected, with a disturbance to one waking dozens of others.

4 Evolution

Image via HBO

The evolution of zombies is something both shows take in different directions, starting with the way zombies of TWD don't do much evolving aside from continuing to decay. By the time the zombies began to evolve into what they once were, with the ability to climb and pick things up, the show lost its opportunity to delve into it with only a few episodes left.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us': Small Details Only Video Game Fans Noticed

TLOU counters this idea but showcasing stages of its zombies once a person is infected, starting with looking human, to growing fungus, to then turning alien-like before being completely overcome by Cordyceps and looking more monstrous than human.

5 Scratches

A small but major difference between the two zombies are the impact scratches have on the uninfected. On TWD, it's made clear from the start that simply being scratched by a zombie could infect someone and cause them to eventually die and turn the same way a bite would.

On TLOU, it's only bites (or if you're playing the game, it includes spores) that cause infection, allowing for people to physically fight off the zombies without worrying about the possibility of getting infected by a single scratch.

6 Rapid Turning

The way in which each show's infected humans turn into zombies seems to differ per person, but generally, TLOU remains consistent, revealing in the first episode that nobody lasts more than a few days after they're bitten, unless you're Ellie.

On TWD, turning seems to be based on the specific character and the story being told, with some people who die turning immediately into a zombie, while characters with a purpose like Bob Stookey or most devastatingly, Carl, getting days to live with their bite before succumbing to it.

7 Remaining Human

One major difference between the two shows is the way the characters handle the thought, or truth behind, whether a person remains inside after turning into a zombie. TWD briefly delves into this heavy subject with Lizzie, a child born into the apocalypse who believes the zombies still have who they were inside, while the majority of the characters treat the zombies as dead and dangerous.

On TLOU, despite being dangerous and needing to be killed in order to survive, most people do believe that because it's simply a fungus that infected the humans, that the people they once were remains inside them and they've simply become sick.

8 How To Kill Them

There are very different ways of killing the zombies in each universe, but only one had some figuring out to do. On TWD, despite waking up from a coma in the apocalypse, it didn't take Rick long to figure out that the only way to defeat the zombies was by killing their brain.

RELATED: Questions 'The Walking Dead' Series Finale Left Fans Asking

When it comes to TLOU, while the brain is an option for killing the zombies, it's not the only one. Several other things, including hits to the torso and blazes of fire can defeat the zombies without ever specifically killing their brains.

9 The Death Factor

Image via HBO

One of the biggest differences when it comes to each show's zombies is the death factor. On TWD, turning into a zombie is as inevitable as death, and when anyone dies, they will turn whether it was due to a bite or not.

On TLOU, the infection is not already ingrained in people, meaning that people can die without ever turning into a zombie. This universe's zombies turned while still alive do to something they ingested, compared to the unknowingness of how those of TWD got infected.

10 The Cure

Both shows seem to have different ideas when it comes to a cure for the zombie apocalypse, starting with the fact TWD never had one. Despite several theories Rick was immune all along and could be used for a cure, the show neglected to ever delve into the idea of one ever existing.

TLOU, however, centers around the possibility of a cure due to Ellie being immune to the infection. The show reveals there are plans for a cure that only Ellie can complete, but it never sees the light of day due to the creation of the cure involving killing Ellie in the process.

NEXT: 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' & Other Zombie Series To Watch In 2023