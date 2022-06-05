There are so many television sitcom series with a seemingly never-ending stream of episode ideas, plot points, and story arcs — it’s a wonder that anyone can ever envision an original idea without dipping into another sitcom’s creative well. The truth is, this happens surprisingly often, intentionally or not.

Occasionally when this happens, and two sitcoms have suspiciously similar details, it’s merely superficial and relates more to a broad idea — quite easily envisioned independently. In cases like this, it’s impossible to draw any conclusions about plagiarism because the ideas aren’t particularly specific. However, there are occasional, eye-brow-raising instances of similarity, where it's impossible not to feel as if it is simply an instance of déjà vu rather than an entirely similar storyline between sitcoms.

'The Office' & 'Superstore' — Will They? Won’t They?

The relationships between the protagonists in The Office and Superstore are too similar to ignore. Both Shows feature a tantalizingly long "will-they-won't-they" dynamic between two of the most central characters, which in both cases evolve throughout several seasons. In the case of The Office, this is the relationship between Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beasley (Jenna Fischer), which materializes in a painfully slow manner.

In Superstore, the "will-they-won't-they" dynamic revolves around floor manager Amy (America Ferrera) and the newest employee Jonah (Ben Feldman). Like their Pennsylvania counterparts in Scranton, this relationship takes a mindbogglingly long time to materialize. The final straw in terms of similarity is that both couples keep their relationships secrets from their coworkers so they won't butt in.

'Seinfeld' & 'Friends' — Moving Out

Seinfeld and Friends remain two of the most influential sitcoms of the '90s and indeed of all time. Then, it is no surprise that they occasionally veer into similar waters when exploring their characters. One of the most blatantly similar story arcs involves two characters who sometimes serve similar functions on their respective show: Kramer (Micheal Richards) and Joey (Matt Leblanc). Both characters often represent the lowest common denominator in the groups regarding intellectual prowess. Both characters are incredibly dependent upon their friend groups while posturing as fiercely independent.

The best example of this comes in the pair of Seinfeld episodes, The Keys Parts I and II, and the Friends episode, “The One Where Joey Moves Out.” In the Seinfeld storyline, Kramer moves out of the building and south to Los Angeles in petty retaliation for Jerry relinquishing his spare-key privileges. In the ‘Friends’ episode, a similar petty domestic dispute between Joey and Chandler regarding soap inspires Joey to move out and live independently. As expected, neither scenario works out, and both Kramer and Joey eventually return to their usual places — across the hall from Jerry and in the room next to Chandler.

'The Simpsons' & 'Family Guy' — All in All

It’s impossible to narrow the similarities between these two animated sitcoms down to a single storyline or particular episode because the entirety of their work bears a striking resemblance to one another. Both shows feature a nuclear, single-earner family living in a relatively small American city. In both shows, the father figure is depicted as being slow-witted, overweight, alcoholic, and working a dead-end job. Both shows feature a stay-at-home mother depicted as too good for their partner and the only capable and responsible party in the relationship.

The similarities between the children are more superficial, yet both shows feature families with three children (one of which is a baby) and pets. Of course, there is the significant difference that none of the pets in The Simpsons have a complete grasp of the English language, as does Brian (Seth Macfarlane) in Family Guy.

'Scrubs' & 'Community' — Musical Episodes

There are more than a few similarities between the Zack Braff led medical comedy Scrubs and the Dan Harmon created sitcom Community — the institutional setting (hospital vs. college) where the characters begin as students; the ever-present "will-they-won't-they" dynamic between the two leads; the zany side-characters who populate the microcosms in which the shows operate.

The moment the two sitcoms crossed a little too closely was during their respective musical episodes. While the reasons for bursting into song were not perfectly matching, the surprise and incongruity of their occurrence rang very similarly.

'South Park' & 'It’s always Sunny in Philadelphia' — Nightman and Faith+1

South Park, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are, in their subject matter, wildly different sitcoms. Yet, despite the disparate starting points, both shows often offer a surprisingly similar worldview — one that is both cynical and absurd to a degree bordering on obscene. The significant difference between the two shows is that in South Park, its absurdist nature extends beyond the main cast to the surrounding world. In contrast, in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the absurdism is limited to the main ensemble.

One pair of episodes, which is remarkably reminiscent, are the episodes in which the main characters of both shows invest their time in starting rock bands. The minor story details of these episodes do not particularly match up. Still, the method in which the shows lambast the concept and portray the vain and shallow character's connection to the idea of fame and stardom is fascinatingly congruous.

