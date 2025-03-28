Netflix is eyeing a return to A Different World, but it's using a process not commonly seen at the platform to get there. A sequel series to the original Cosby Show spinoff that ran at NBC from 1987 to 1993 has received a rare pilot order at the streaming service, one of only two times in the company's history that such an order has been handed down. Reportedly, the sitcom pilot will shoot this summer to get a better feel for the tone of the show and the dynamic between the cast, none of whom have been finalized yet. Development to continue the story of Whitley (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne's (Kadeem Hardison) family was first reported last August.

While shooting a pilot is the traditional process for a lot of television series, especially comedies, Netflix has always just ordered shows straight-to-series. The sole other occasion in which they bucked their trend came in 2023 with another comedy series, Little Sky, starring Samara Weaving, which never made it to screens. Sources said that A Different World's pilot order isn't a sign of a shift in strategy for the streamer, even if it points to a greater willingness to test out shows before committing to an entire season. This is all seen as part of the development process as the team looks to bring back the original show's world on the right note.

A Different World originally was meant to follow Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable as she navigated life at the fictional historically Black college, Hillman College. However, Bonet exited after Season 1, paving the way for her classmates and other characters to take center stage, including Guy and Hardison as Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, whose love story unfolded across the rest of the six-season run. The sequel series is expected to return to Hillman and follow the couple's daughter, Deborah Wayne, in her own higher-education journey that's likely to feature a similar, if updated tone. Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Sinbad, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, and Glynn Turman also played prominent roles in the original.

The 'A Different World' Sequel Brings Back a Familiar Production Team

At the helm of the follow-up as writer and executive producer is Felicia Pride, who has writing credits on Grey's Anatomy, Queen Sugar, and Bel-Air, among other things. Although she wasn't involved in the original spinoff series, the production team she's working with is packed with people who were, including Debbie Allen, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood. Mandy Summers rounds out the list of executive producers. Allen will direct the pilot just as she did for the majority of A Different World's 144-episode catalog, which should add to the air of familiarity for the sequel. Casting is currently underway to find Deborah and her college friends as Netflix looks to continue its comedy winning streak after recent new hits like A Man on the Inside and Nobody Wants This.

The pilot for the A Different World sequel is reportedly set to film this June. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on the sequel series.