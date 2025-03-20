This is a pretty important year for Digimon fans. The franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and during this week's event Digimon Con a slate of exciting announcements were made regarding the future of the franchise. Aside from that, a new short film was unveiled at the event as a token of gratitude for the "children" who have stuck with the franchise through all these years. The short, titled Digimon Adventure BEYOND, is available to stream for free on YouTube.

The short film takes viewers back to the second season of the franchise, Digimon Adventure 02. It simulates a deleted scene from the anime's final episode, titled "A Million Points of Light (Our Digital World)." In it, the first and second-generation Digi-Destined are gearing up for a final fight with super villain MaloMiyotismon, and recruit the help of Digi-Destined kids all over the world.

In the short, adult Matt (voiced Yoshimasa Hosoya) is driving adult Tai (Natsuki Hanae) and Cody (Yoshitaka Yamaya) when they are attacked by a dangerous Digimon. The adult leaders ask Cody to open a portal to the Digiworld take a younger Digi-Destined away since a battle will begin. After that, Agumon (Chika Sakamoto) and Gabumon (Mayumi Yamaguchi) digivolve as a supercut of the anime events is played in order to amp up viewers' nostalgia of the first two seasons of the anime series. The whole story is told by T.K. (Hiroaki Hirata) as he explains to Patamon (Matsumoto Miwa) through voice-over that he is again writing another volume of the book series that chronicles the adventures of the Digi-Destined.

What Other Announcements Were Made At Digimon Con 2025?

It's important to note that Digimon Adventure BEYOND is not a new anime series. The franchise has already doled out two revivals of Digimon Adventure back in the 20th anniversary — the remake Digimon Adventure: 2020, which is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu, and the sequel series Digimon Adventure Tri, which showcases the lives of the original Digi-Destined as they are slightly older. The revival wrapped with the movie Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning.

Digimon Adventure BEYOND wasn't the only thing unveiled at this year's event. One of the biggest announcements was the development of the new anime series Digimon Beatbreak, which has already set an October 2025 release window. Aside from it, the company also teased that the new game Digimon Story: Time Stranger will feature 450 Digimon, a record for the video game franchise. Additionally, a mobile TCG game is also coming to Android and iOS, but a release date was not announced.

You can watch Digimon Adventure BEYOND above.