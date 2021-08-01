Digimon fans rejoice! During DigiFes 2021, which celebrates the joy of August 1st, the day the seven DigiDestined children were first transported to the Digital World back in the original series, Toei Animation announced a brand new Digimon movie. To make things better, it will be based on the Digimon Adventure 02 anime.

Extremely little is known about the production so far, but Toei revealed that director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya are reuniting from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna to work on the new film. The story will focus on Daisuke Motomita (also known as Davis Motomiya in the English dub), and feature the rest of the characters from Digimon Adventure 02. According to Anime News Network, producer Yōsuke Kinoshita emphasized why they wanted to tell a story about the 02 characters by pointing that they have a different appeal than Tai and the first Digimon Adventure kids.

The teaser does offer some hints as to what the movie may be about, as we hear Daisuke telling a story of how he and his Digimon partner V-mon once met a kid with a Digivice, but no Digimon with him, before he explains that he is "the first person to ever partner with a Digimon." And with that, Kouji Wada's original opening "Target ~Akai Shougeki~" fills the trailer with sweet, sweet nostalgia.

Digimon Adventure 02 was the first direct anime sequel to Digimon Adventure. Though it featured a new set of main characters, the original DigiDestined often appeared in supporting roles, while Hikari Yagami (Kari Kamiya in the dub) and Takeru "T.K." Takaishi joined the new team as they were younger than the rest of the original kids. The series followed much of the tone and format of the original, but also featured a darker storyline in that of Ken Ichijouji, who had a great redemption arc even before Zuko started hunting down Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Sadly, as good as Digimon Adventure 02 was, Toei never really spared it the attention it gave the original, as the characters were completely absent from the Digimon Tri movies. Thankfully, they got their due in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna​, where they once again teamed up with the original DigiDestined in the film's last act. Without spoiling it, the ending of Last Evolution Kizuna paves the way for the 02 kids to finally gain the spotlight, so let's hope this new movie does exactly that.

There is no release or further cast or plot details for Digimon Adventure 02. In the meantime, you can check out the announcement teaser below.

