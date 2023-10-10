Fans of the Digimon anime franchise, particularly Digimon Adventure 02, should get ready because Daisuke Motomiya is returning, but instead of TV screens, he is headed to theaters on November 8 and 9. Digimon Adventure 02 was the sequel to the original Digimon Adventure and had a two-season run back in 2000 - 2001. The newly announced Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is a film adaptation that continues the story of the sequel series. However, there's a time jump — the original DigiDestined children from the series are now portrayed as 20-year-old young adults. This offers a fresh perspective on the characters and their growth since their initial adventures.

The new film adaptation is set in 2012, so a decade has elapsed since the last known adventure in the Digital World. The story follows the 20-year-old Daisuke and the rest of the group after a massive Digitama materializes in the sky above Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and his companions begin to investigate and cross paths with a mysterious individual, Lui Ohwada, who claims to be the very first DigiDestined in existence.

Digimon Adventure 02 ended with a 25-year time jump. This technically means that the movie is set fifteen years before the heartwarming glimpse into the future; as such, the year 2012 unfurls a narrative that is yet to be told.

First 50 Attendees Each Screening Night Get a Themed Gift

Image via Toei

Good news for those planning to go to the screenings — the first 50 attendees each night will receive a complimentary Digimon Card Game Tamer Party Pack. The pack will include 3 of the 14 available cards (on a first-come, first-served basis). Those fortunate enough to secure these cards will be among the only ones in the U.S. to have them in their collection, well ahead of their broad release in December. There's more in store for theatergoers as the movie's director, Tomohisa Taguchi, will also deliver a brief introduction to the film.

The movie was penned by Akatsuki Yamatoya, and is produced by Toei Animation. This is the same team that was behind the film Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna which was released in 2020. Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will arrive in select theaters across the U.S. on November 8 in English dub and on November 9 in Japanese (with English subtitles). You can now purchase tickets here.