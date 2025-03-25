It's pretty easy to get hyped up by Digimon Adventure BEYOND. Last week, the short film was released on YouTube to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary, and fans immediately started to wonder if we were getting yet another sequel to 2000's Digimon Adventure. If you are one of these fans, we have bad news for you. The short film's director Hiroyuki Kakudo offered a statement confirming that the short film isn't teasing a new sequel series.

We do have to say that the final minute of Digimon Adventure BEYOND indeed looks like a trailer for a new series: it features new designs for the aged-up Digi-Destined and several moments of adventures we've never seen before — aside from a new version of one of the anime's most famous songs, "Brave Heart." The director did admit that there is a reason for the "trailer-style" approach of the anime, but it is currently "planned to be released in a readable format" only. He wrote:

"Despite being only four minutes long, the basic storyboards and story were created over a year ago. Although short, it required a lot of effort, including creating many new character settings and rearranging and re-recording the music. For now, this is as far as new animated works related to 'Digimon Adventure' will go. We feel that we've done everything we could. The backstory is also fully completed. However, the content might be somewhat selective in terms of readership. Adjustments will be made accordingly before its release."

'Digimon' Will Move Beyond, But With Different Characters

Image via Toei Animation

Despite the disheartening statement, Digimon fans still have reason to celebrate. During the same event that unveiled the short film Digimon Adventure BEYOND, it was revealed that the anime series is getting a new iteration this October. Digimon Beatbreak will center around new characters and so far we don't have many details of how the new anime series is going to be. But from the looks of it, the upcoming show will keep the Digimon tendency of rebooting its own story and chronicling a standalone adventure.

Fans also need to keep in mind that Digimon Adventure already got several sequels and the story went a lot further than we could have expected. The first direct sequel was Digimon Adventure 02, the second season of the show that introduced a new group of characters but kept the original ones as older supporting characters. Then, we got the series of TV movies (or OVAs) titled Digimon Adventure Tri, which were then followed by the movie Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning. In 2020, Digimon Adventure got a reboot and told the same story of the first season with the same characters but with different twists.

Digimon Beatbreak is set to premiere this October. You can check out the short film Digimon Adventure BEYOND below: