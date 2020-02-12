‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’ Trailer Teases the DigiDestined’s Big Finale

This spring, the DigiDestined return to the big screen in a final adventure with their Digimon. The new feature film Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will screen on March 25th as a special one-night-only theatrical event across the nation. In addition to viewing the full feature, moviegoers will also get to experience an exclusive 15-minute pre-show that provides a fan experience only found in theaters. The pre-show will include interviews with the film’s director, Tomohisa Taguchi, and chief animation director, Seiji Tatsukawa. Fans will also receive an excusive commemorative poster at the event (limited quantities, available on a first come, first serve basis).

Toei Animation and Fathom Events present the one-night-only screening on Wednesday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. (local time). Tickets are available for purchase at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Check out the first trailer below, followed by more info:

When an unprecedented phenomenon occurs, the DigiDestined discover that when they grow up, their relationship with their partner Digimon will come closer to an end. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/39btnY6

Synopsis: