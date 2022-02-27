Two years after the series aired in Japan, it’s time for the dub to come out.

For some children of the 90s, hearing that the original 1999 Digimon Adventure anime was going to be revived certainly created immense excitement. Over two decades later, fans saw the same beloved characters return to the screen drawn in modern animation style as the series began broadcasting in Japan in April 2020. The original Japanese voice cast returned to voice their respective character with the new addition of Masako Nozawa as narrator. And now, in February 2022, it has been confirmed that the 67-episode series is going to have its own English dub.

The announcement came during the DigimonCon 2022 online event held by Bandai Namco on Saturday, February 26. The event included in its plan: a Digimon anime special planning segment, a Digimon series game info segment, a Digimon Vital Bracelet Series new info and app-related planning segment, an announcement of the initial selection results of the Digimon illustration competition, and a special live performance by artist Ayumi Miyazaki, who is the artist behind some of the most iconic Digimon songs including the evolution song "Brave Heart.”

During the reveal, it was noted that, unlike the Japanese voice cast, the English cast will be brand-new and not the same as the 1999 anime. Among some of the new members of the cast is Zeno Robinson (Pro-hero Hawks in My Hero Academia) who will play protagonist Taichi “Tai” Kamiya, and Ben Diskin (Sai in Naruto: Shippunden) will be the voice behind Tai’s Digimon partner Agumon. As of now, the remaining members of the voice cast have still not been made public.

The new Digimon Adventure is set in 2020, a time when mysterious cyber-attacks are occurring across Tokyo. These attacks are provoked by Digimon, creatures who live in a parallel realm called the Digital World. One day, while they are getting ready for summer camp, fifth-graders Tai, Yamato Ishida, Sora Takenouchi, Koushiro Izumi, Mimi Tachikawa and Joe Kido are transported from the real world into the digital one. There, they are given Digivices and meet their respective Digimon partners. Although their original plan is just to return home, the children, with the help of their Digimon, decide that they will save both worlds from the evil that threatens to destroy them.

Unfortunately, a release date window for the dub was not given at this year’s DigimonCon.

