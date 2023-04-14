Back in 2020, longtime anime fans who had witnessed the wonders of Digimon Adventure and its various spin-offs back in the '90s and early 2000s were ecstatic over the news that their beloved show was going to be revived, with the Digi-Destined story retold through modern animation. However, though the rebooted version certainly caused intense joy and excitement, it took years for the team behind the series to release the English dubbed version. But over three years later, fans can once again rejoice as the dubbed version of the 67-episode series is now available for purchase through the Microsoft Store, bringing immense happiness to fans who are always up for a nostalgic ride.

When the series premiered in April 2020, it immediately became one of the biggest anime adaptations ever—and rightfully so—as they brought back the beloved story and the original Japanese voice cast, adding only Masako Nozawa as the newest narrator. The English voice cast was revealed last year, including Zeno Robinson (My Hero Academia) and Benjamin Diskin (Team Hot Wheels). Though it wasn't until now that fans around the world would get the chance to rewatch the 2020 anime series—now with an English dub—in the comfort of their own homes.

Digimon Adventure Can Be Considered A Comfort Series

There's no particular era for it to be called a good time to be a Digimon fan, as the franchise just keeps on giving, and this year just proves it. In fact, there is plenty of good news for anime fans out there, with Suzume becoming one of the highest-grossing anime films of all time, as well as new series and film releases that will keep all anime aficionados on the edge of their seats. But for some '90s kids, the release of the dubbed Digimon Adventure evokes some sort of comfort, taking them back to more carefree times when their only concern was how the group of young, chosen teens would be able to fight evil alongside their morphing Digimon companion.

Digimon, which is short for Digital Monster, began as a virtual Tamagotchi-like device, which soon spawned game iterations, as well as a one-shot manga titled C'mon Digimon. Though the franchise flourished as a game, the 1999 series adaptation of Digimon catapulted its name into wider audiences, making it one of the most beloved anime series ever created. Now, a few decades later, the show has expanded with a number of spin-offs, including Digimon Adventure 02, Digimon Tamers, Digimon Frontier, and Digimon Fusion, in addition to multiple film adaptations.

Of course, the newest entry follows almost the same exact plot, modernized with the help of contemporary technologies, following the journey of the chosen children in Digimon, fighting to save their world from approaching dangers. Retold in a more contemporary way, Digimon Adventure chronicles fifth grader Taichi Yagami's entry into the Digital World, leaving behind people who can no longer survive a day without The Network without knowing the danger awaiting on the other side.