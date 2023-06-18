I remember first learning about Pokémon during recess while I was in elementary school in 1998. My peers were passing around Pokémon cards. Immediately, I was mesmerized. I even remember the first Pokémon I ever saw: Krabby, a crab-like creature with a red shell and two large eyes. (Its card depicts it on a beach with a blue background–used to represent water-type Pokémon.) Though only a kid, I knew I stumbled upon something phenomenal, something that would be a significant facet of my childhood and the childhoods of millions of other kids. But with the soaring rise of Pokémon’s global popularity, came the Satanic panic. Religious-fueled conspiracy theories began to brew over the Japanese franchise. Some in the Christian fold claimed that the Pocket Monsters (the Japanese term for Pokémon) were actually demons. Ever since the Satanic panic formed and fomented in the 1980s, there have been several boogeymen that zealots have created pandemonium over. And by the late ‘90s, Pokémon had become a cause for concern for many Christians. “Demonic” is a word often used within church culture, and Pokémon received that moniker. But despite Pokémon being dealt scorn by the Satanic panickers, there was another similar kids' show that did incorporate Christian eschatological beliefs —Digimon Adventure.

Pokémon vs. Digimon

Though Digimon, which stands for Digital Monsters, and Pokémon were created around the same time, Pokémon’s show came out in 1997, while Digimon Adventure wasn’t released until 1999. Both series have kids as their protagonists, but branch off in very different directions. A lunchtime conversation of mine in elementary school involved a classmate referring to the Pokémon series as a “journey” and Digimon’s as a “quest.” My classmate and I were just children, but his observation was astute. Pokémon, by comparison, is far less complex than Digimon — the plots are simple, the characters are consistent, and the Pokémon that inhabit its world are much easier to understand than the digital monsters of Digimon’s world. And the premise of Pokémon is uncomplicated: Ash Ketchum travels the world with his companions, Pokémon and human, to win tournaments where Pokémon battle each other, leading one Pokémon trainer to ultimately become the Pokémon Champion.

Digimon is much more complex. The beginning of its series has seven kids sucked into a different dimension, a digital realm, where they meet Digimon whom they are paired with. They are destined to defeat the darkness of the digital world as well as protect their own world. But the lore is far more complicated, and the Digimon themselves are more difficult to understand than Pokémon. Digimon also has darker themes than Pokémon, which made it more appealing to older kids. Since Pokémon was much lighter in nature, it had a wider range of appeal for different age groups. With Pokémon, a child could miss some episodes of the series and still be able to follow along since the plot is basically always the same: Ash wants to be the Pokémon Champion. If a child were to miss an episode of the Digimon series, it’d be more difficult for them to continue watching it since the series is constantly winding with layered plots and the introduction of new characters. The villains in Pokémon, Team Rocket, serve as comic relief instead of a truly menacing presence. Jesse, James, and Meowth’s incompetence in trying to steal Pikachu from Ash results in them being “blasting off again” as their plots are constantly foiled. Digimon’s villains are actually sinister and of a genuinely evil nature according to its lore.

Pokémon set itself ahead by creating its anime first. Even though both were conceived around the same time, Pokémon being first to a show, movie, trading cards, and video games made it appear that Digimon was trying its best to keep up with them. Because of this, Digimon has always seemed secondary to Pokémon. It also helped Pokémon that its games were picked up by Nintendo. Digimon games were made for PlayStation, which is still a popular console, but Nintendo had the Gameboys, as well as the Nintendo 64, which allowed for more games. Pokémon’s timing and tact and the easy-to-comprehend story made it the franchise with more staying power.

As the series progresses, and the seven kids (eventually eight), referred to as the Digidestined, and their Digimon partners face off against different foes, we meet an evil Digmon named Devimon, a lanky, horned figure dressed in black. It’s probably not difficult to guess the inspiration behind Devimon’s name. But as with Pokémon, the Digimon also evolve, but in different ways. In Pokémon’s universe, a Pokémon evolving means that it will take on a new permanent form. In the Digmon universe, a Digimon can have several different forms and switch between those different appearances. Devimon’s next form is Myotismon, a humanoid vampire.

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment

One of the major differences between Pokémon and Digimon is that Pokémon are basically animals with superpowers, but there are some exceptions, like Magnemite, which appears to be an inorganic being with magnets that is able to utilize electrical power. Though they are able to communicate with humans, there’s still an obvious difference between them and humans. Almost all Pokémon are only able to speak by saying their name. Digimon, however, are more complicated creatures: some are basically human, others are machines, some do look like animals, and some look like a combination. Digimon tend to have a much more intimidating appearance than Pokémon; they can be equipped with weapons, have an unsettling aesthetic, and even wear clothing. Some Digimon are inherently evil, like Devimon. With Pokémon, none of its creatures are meant to be villainous. As explained in an episode of Pokémon, a Pokémon is bad only if its owner is bad. Even if a Pokémon may not have a winsome appearance doesn’t mean that it's evil. Digimon also all share a common trait: they all have “mon” in their name.

Myotismon is the next form of Devimon. Instead of being a dark, horned man, he is essentially a vampire — he wears a cape, doesn’t like sunlight, has fangs to suck blood with, and is transported by bats. While there are many foes that the kids of Digimon encounter, Myotismon’s next form is unique in that it’s biblically inspired.

Digital Monsters and the Antichrist

In an episode titled “Prophecy,” the episode begins with a prophecy: “The sky will be darkened by the wings of many bats. The fallen people will invoke the name of the undead Digimon king, and when the clock strikes the hour of the Beast, the undead king will reveal himself in his true form as the Beast. The angels will shoot arrows of hope and light at the loved one so those they’ve been sent to protect. And a miracle will happen.”

“Prophecy” makes references to the book of Revelations in the Bible. Mytotismon will reach his true form at 06:06:06, referred to as “the hour of the Beast.” In the previous episode, Myotismon appears to have been defeated, but there is still an ominous fog encompassing the human world. People who are in a trance chant “Myotismon, Lord and Master.” Myotismon’s apparent defeat is short-lived as he is resurrected into his beast form: VenomMyotismon. VenomMyotismon is still humanoid but is giant, horned, winged, and appears to be reptilian and mammalian, looking like a dragon. When Tai and Matt see VenomMyotismon, his appearance is explained by Matt's father — “It’s his true form, the Beast.”

In the book of Revelations, the Antichrist is also referred to as “the Beast,” his true essence. And in Revelations, it is prophesied that the Antichrist will be resurrected after being killed. Likewise, after Mytotismon seems to be destroyed, he is resurrected into an even stronger form. Revelations also describes the Beast as a dragon, like VenomMyotismon’s appearance.

A battle ensues and the beastly Digimon battles against Digimon, including two angel Digimon, but VenomMyotismon is too strong. However, a miracle incurs, and the Digimon are able to defeat VenomMyotismon by piercing through his core, which happens to be located in his pelvis (anime always keeps things interesting). “Prophecy” isn’t the only biblical reference in Digimon. There are also Digmon inspired by the Seven Deadly Sins known as the “Seven Great Demon Lords”: Lucemon Chaos Mode represents pride; Leviamon represents envy; Daemon represents wrath; Balphemon Rage Mode represents sloth; Barbamon represents greed; Beelzemon represents gluttony; and Lilithmon represents lust. Another advanced form of Myotismon is MaloMyotismon which is equipped with canons, one reading “Sodom” and the other “Gomorrah,” the names of two cities that were destroyed for their wickedness in the book of Genesis.

Who Are the Angel Digimon?

In Digimon, there are angel and formerly-angel Digimon. Angemon and Angewoman are both good Digimon who fight against evil. But Devimon takes inspiration from Lucifer as being a fallen angel who chose darkness over light. There are other Digmon in the lore that made the same decision. There is also the Mark of Evil that is emblazoned on several Digmon that marks them as evil; it resembles a bat. This can also draw a comparison to the Mark of the Beast mentioned in the Bible.

Even though Digimon alluded to things that would horrify most Christians, for the most part, it went under their radar. The panic that had latched onto Pokémon didn’t grip Digimon in the same way. Pokémon was the bigger name between the two “mon”s, but the popularity proved to also have backlash since it was the more visible target. Christians eviscerated the pocket monsters for reasons like some of them being “psychic," which in the Pokémon universe is more of an ability to use a type of mental energy to synthesize into attacks. They also objected to the ghost Pokémon. Having grown up in church, many Christians didn’t believe in ghosts but instead viewed ghosts not as the roaming spirits of the dead that many think of them as, but instead as fallen angels (demons) manifesting themselves in a visible form. Pokémon was also criticized for being violent, though the battling was never graphic. Meanwhile, in Sunday School, children are taught about a boy slinging a rock into a guy’s head; there was even a cartoon of David and Goliath we watched as kids. And there was blood. Surprisingly enough, the Vatican approved of Pokémon saying it was “full of imagination,” didn’t have “any harmful moral side effects,” and displayed “ties of intense friendship.”

Pokémon May have Gotten More Scorn, But Its Popularity Has Remained

Image via Pokémon Company International

Both franchises still exist today and create new material. But while Digmon’s popularity has waned in the decades since it first introduced us to the digital world, Pokémon is still riding high. A South Park episode from 1999 titled ‘Chinpokomon” took aim at Pokémon, positing that it was just a fad, and a stupid one at that, and kids would evenutally move on to something else. Both South Park and Pokémon: Indigo League (Pokémon’s first season) came out in 1997. South Park is still creating new episodes, but popular opinion will opine that its glory days are far behind it. Pokémon, however, has stood the test of time. Not only do kids still love Pokémon, many of the adults who were kids when it began still love the franchise, too.

Pokémon was demonized and underestimated, but the trailblazer for kids' entertainment has continued to soar past South Park’s decline in interest and the dropping number of people who identify as religious. Decades later, people are still saying “Gotto catch ‘em all.”