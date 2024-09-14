Calling all DigiDestined! It’s time to save the world again as the first three Digimon films are coming to Blu-ray for Digimon: The Movies - Movies 1-3. The three films will have an all-new dub with the original US cast coming together again. The 2000 cut of the film Digimon: The Movie is also included with the release on December 17 on the Crunchyroll Store.

Joshua Seth, who has played the role of Tai Kamiya for over 20 years, shared the news on his Twitter account, saying, "We have a release date! Finally! I’m back as the voice of Tai, the leader of the Digimon, along with the rest of the original cast. And if you loved Digimon: The Movie, then you’ll love Digimon the Movies 3 times as much! That’s because the script for the new dub stays true to the original 3 Japanese mini-movies upon which it was based." He also thanked ADR Director and Voice Actor Marissa Lenti and the company Discotek Media for bringing the films together.

The Digimon franchise turned 25 years old this year, and it all started with the short film Digimon Adventure, the first film in the Blu-ray set. The 1999 movie details Tai and his sister Kari meeting a Digimon when they were young children, setting up the origins of all the DigiDestined. This Digimon turns into Greymon to battle Parrotmon, trying to destroy their home at Highton View Terrace. This small movie spun out a beloved franchise, which still continues today with the most recent film, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, out in theaters last year.

Three 'Digimon' Films in One For Fans Delight

Image Credit: Saban Brands

The second film on the Blu-ray is the ever-popular Our War Game, which is universally considered one of the best movies in the franchise. The 2020 Digimon Adventure reboot opens with the plot of Our War Game right out the gate to strike at the original fan base. A Digimon named Diaboromon takes over the internet, threatening the world with nuclear war. Tai and Matt Ishida (Michael Reisz) must team up with their Digimon partners in a race to save the world.

The third and final film focuses on the Digimon Adventures 02 kids during the events of the show’s second series. In Hurricane Touchdown, the new DigiDestined led by Davis Motomiya (Brian Donovan) meets another chosen child named Willis, whose partner Digimon Kokomon is kidnapping other DigiDestined, starting with Mimi from the first series. On this country hopping trip, the DigiDestined discover a mysterious connection with Willis.

Digimon: The Movies - Movies 1-3 will be released on Blu-ray on December 17 on the Crunchyroll store.

Digimon: The Movie Throughout three different stories, Kari Kamiya and her friends take on explosive adventures involving digital creatures. Release Date October 6, 2000 Director Bob Buchholz , Mamoru Hosoda , Jeff Nimoy Cast Lara Jill Miller , Joshua Seth , Bob Papenbrook , David Lodge , Dorothy Elias-Fahn , Michael Sorich , Peggy O'Neal , Colleen O'Shaughnessey Runtime 82 Minutes Main Genre Anime Writers Akiyoshi Hongo , Jeff Nimoy , Bob Buchholz Expand

