This is a pretty important week for Digimon fans. Digimon Con is just about to happen, and as fans all over the world gear up to discover what exciting announcements the franchise will make at the event, a new development might just hint at a massive reveal that will be made in the coming days. This week, it was revealed that Bandai filed a trademark for the name Digimon Alysion, which is more than enough to get the rumor mill going.

The biggest bet is that Digimon Alysion is the name of a new anime series in the franchise. The last entry, titled Digimon Ghost Game, ended its run in early 2023. Digimon has recently rolled out a wave of anime projects that celebrated the franchise's legacy. 2020's Digimon Adventure retold the story of the original series with changes to some details and Digimon Adventure Tri was a slate of OVAs that revisited the first season's eight Digi-Destined and took place six years after the events of the debut season. Since the franchise tends to diversify its protagonists and stories, Digimon Alysion could be an entirely new story with characters we've never met.

On the other hand, it could be none of that. The Digimon franchise has also been bulking up on its game content, with a new one titled Digimon Story: Time Stranger announced for later this year. During Digimon Con, fans are also expecting further details from the Digimon Trading Card Game, which was also teased this week on Twitter/X. So, there is a chance that Digimon Alysion is another game that will expand the franchise even further in the gaming world — something that fans have been demanding for quite a while.

Is 'Digimon Alysion' a Reboot?

Since Digimon has already celebrated its anniversary with Digimon Adventure Tri and the Digimon Adventure remake, it's unlikely that Digimon Alysion is connected to the first two seasons of the anime franchise. It would be pretty surprising, however, if entries like Digimon Tamers and Digimon Frontier suddenly received sequels or comebacks. Since Tamers focuses on trading cards, it would be an interesting connection to make with the upcoming online game. Luckily we will find everything out in less than two days.

Digimon was originally released in 1999, and it has since stretched to seven seasons that differ wildly. Despite not putting out as many episodes as several other celebrated franchises, the series has been fairly consistent with its entries, with gaps between seasons never stretching past four years. The series is widely regarded as the gateway title that introduced anime to a whole generation along with other titles like Pokémon and Dragon Ball.

Digimon Con will happen this Thursday, March 20, at 12 noon JST. You can check out the event on this YouTube livestream.