Turns out that speculation was right. Earlier this week, Digimon fans started to get their hopes up after a certain Digimon-related title became trademarked by Bandai. Fans immediately started wondering if a new anime series was coming, and during this morning's event Digimon Con it was confirmed: Digimon Beatbreak is a new anime series that is slated to premiere this October. The announcement was made with a first-look teaser for the upcoming series, which you can check out on this article.

So far, details about the upcoming anime series are under wraps. We still don't know if Digimon Beatbreak will follow the same multi-protagonist pattern of previous entries or if this time it will focus on a single Digi-Destined, as the first-look image suggests. The shift to a single protagonist would be a major change to the franchise, but it would reflect the structure of the franchise's video games, in which a single character partners up with several Digimon. In any case, we won't have to wait too long to discover — the series is bound to get more information and trailers in the upcoming months ahead of the autumn debut.

Additionally, fans of Digimon outside Japan are yet to find out which streamer will bring the new series to our screens. Crunchyroll and Netflix have stood out as the two major streaming platforms of new anime series, and the former has featured several Digimon entries in its catalog through the years. However, Hulu has been working on bulking up its anime catalog and Prime Video has just announced that it will focus on Japanese productions in the coming years. So, if Digimon Beatbreak debuts on a different platform it could be a huge turning point for either of them.

So What Is 'Digimon Alysion' After All?

The announcement that got fans reeling earlier this week was that the title Digimon Alysion was trademarked. Since this is not the name of the new anime series, fans immediately started to wonder what else it could be, but this was also addressed at the Digimon Con. Digimon Alysion is a new mobile game that will adapt the ongoing Digimon Trading Card Game to Android and iOS devices. The game is yet to get a release date, but the new game is promising to introduce new characters to the franchise.

Digimon Beatbreak will be the first anime series from the franchise to hit screens after a two-year hiatus. The last entry in the series was Digimon Ghost Game, which ended its run in 2023. Recently, the very first season of the Digimon series received a sequel through TV movies (or OVAs) titled Digimon Adventure Tri, which celebrated the franchise's 20th anniversary. Now, a new short film was unveiled in order to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary.

Digimon Beatbreak will premiere this October. A specific release window is yet to be announced.