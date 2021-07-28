It still won't be this year that we'll go back to the digital world, as Digimon Survive is once again delayed, this time until 2022, according to a financial report from Toei Animation first reported by Gamerbraves.

The game was announced back in July 2018, with the initial date for the launch being 2019. The following year, the release date was delayed, for unspecified reasons, to 2020. Back in October of 2020, likely due to the Covid-19 pandemic which affected the release of multiple media works, the game’s release was once again postponed for this year. During E3 Expo 2021, Bandai Namco offered fans no further insight into how the game’s development has been progressing. It is fair to say that not much has been revealed about Digimon Survive since its original postponement in 2020.

Digimon Survive is meant to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Digimon franchise. The game is meant to be focused on surviving in a world where our protagonists, who got lost while venturing into an unknown wild, join forces with digital monsters to battle enemies and survive the dangers that they will encounter along their journey. With characters designed by illustrator Uichi Ukumo, who will give us a fresh spin on the characters Digimon fans have come to know and love, and original music created by composer Tomoki Miyoshi, Bandai Namco has set Digimon Survive to be a sort of love letter to fans.

Digimon Survive, as the name indicates, will be a decision-based game where the players' choices affect the outcome and the evolution of their digital monsters. We can hopefully expect to embark on this journey back home with our favorite characters, among these, Takuma and his monster ally Agumon, in the second half of next year, 2022. Digimon Survive will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

