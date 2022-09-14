Paramount and MTV Entertainment have revealed who will be joining Andy Samberg in his new animated return to television Digman! The series has added six new names to the list including Samberg's old Brooklynn Nine-Nine co-star Melissa Fumero and I Think You Should Leave star Tim Robinson. Making up the rest of the voice cast is Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).

Digman! is a half-hour comedy set in a world where archeologists live up to the hype of being the coolest people on the face of the Earth with Samberg himself playing our protagonist - the rockstar archeologist Rip Digman. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner teamed with Brooklynn Nine-Nine writer Neil Campbell to create the series.

There's not much else to go off other than that premise, though Samberg explains how he and the creative team behind the series came up with such an idea:

As kids we were led to believe that archaeologists are all bad-ass, adventure-seeking rock stars, but after spending 20 long years pursuing careers in archaeology we now see that was a lie perpetuated by Big Hollywood. So we created Digman! to finally bring our childhood dreams to life. Plus, we noticed a dearth of new TV shows recently and figured it was wholly on us to bring the world what it’s missing the most: CONTENT.

In the animation space, Samberg most recently served as a writer for The Boys: Diabolical, though this will mark the first time he's ever written and produced a series. Alongside helping Samberg on that front, Campbell will serve as showrunner for the series. CBS Studios will produce the series in collaboration with Ali Bell and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here production company. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina will executive produce through Titmouse Studios while Grant Gish, Sachi Ezura, and Michael Stanger serve as executive producer, co-executive producer, and supervising producer respectively for MTV Studios.

Nina L. Diaz, the President of Content and Chief Creative Officer at Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, had high praise for Samberg, saying in a statement, "Andy is a singular creative force with a vision to explore bold, genre-shifting, comedic storytelling. We are thrilled to partner with him, The Lonely Island and CBS Studios on Digman! - the first series Andy has written and produced - to Comedy Central’s robust animation line-up."

David Stapf, the President of CBS Studios, doubled down on the love for the creative team, adding "Animation continues to become an even more significant part of our comedy slate. On Digman!, we are fortunate to be working with an incredibly talented team of writers, animators and voice talent, including our fantastic partners at The Lonely Island, MTV Entertainment and Comedy Central.

