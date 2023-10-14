Adult animation series, Digman, which debuted back in March on Comedy Central has set a date for its Paramount+ release. The series created by Neil Campbell and Andy Samberg is inspired by the archeological adventure genre we all loved while growing up. It instantly transports fans to a world where archeologists are celebrities, and nothing will come between them and their next adventure.

Its Paramount+ release date was announced a new poster, which is equal part funny and whacky. It features all the characters of the series but focuses on Rip Digman, the star of the show, who has an Indiana Jones-esque whip in hand. The poster delivers a fun and exciting vibe, teasing another adventure full of booby traps and mystical objects.

Digman, follows its titular character Rip (voiced by Samberg), a retired adventurer, who goes on an adventure with his team of experts as he recovers from a personal tragedy and a tarnished reputation. Speaking of the project Samberg previously told Collider that the inspiration for the show comes from features like Indiana Jones, National Treasure, and “how we were kind of fed this steady diet in our youth of archeologists being swashbuckling adventurers and how it would be so funny to see a world where that was actually the case, as opposed to just something you're told once every few years when an Indiana Jones movie comes out, basically.”

What to Expect From 'Digman'?

Image via Comedy Central

Fans can expect the series to be filled with curses, enchanted objects, hidden temples, and secrets. Along with Samberg the series cast Mitra Jouhari as Rip’s assistant Saltine, Tim Robinson as Swooper, Guz Khan as Zane Troy Rip’s nemesis, Dale Soules as Agatha, Melissa Fumero as Bella, and Tim Meadows as Quail Eegan. Rounding off the cast in guest roles are Harvey Guillén, Maya Rudolph, Jason Schwartzman, Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and many more. With talents across the board, Digman is a fun, fresh tale that tickles you to the core.

Digman Season 1 arrives on Paramount+ on December 6. You can check out the new poster below: