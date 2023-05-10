It looks like audiences have more to look forward to from the animated sitcom, as Digman! has been renewed for a second season, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The announcement of the show's renewal comes shortly before the expected debut of the current season's final episode, which airs later tonight.

The reveal comes as no surprise, given creators Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell previously revealed in an interview with Collider that they have more in store for the show's story that could last for several seasons. Additional details on what to expect from the second season remain under wraps for now, with no scheduled release window revealed just yet. However, given the nature of animated sitcoms, fans can likely expect the series to return sometime next year with plenty of more episodes to dive into.

Set in a world where archaeologists are celebrities, the series centers on Rip Digman, voiced by Samberg, and his team as they embark on dangerous journeys across the globe to unearth legendary artifacts. Additional voice talents include Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Guz Khan, Dale Soules, Melissa Fumero, and Tim Meadows. Ali Bell produces the series alongside CBS Studios and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here banner, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse serving as executive producers.

Image via Comedy Central

'Digman!' Is the Latest Hit in Andy Samberg's Résumé

Samberg is best known for a variety of comedic performances over the years, such as his time on Saturday Night Live and his role as Jake Peralta in the comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which earned him additional acclaim. Alongside the eventual arrival of Digman! Season 2, Samberg is set to lend his voice to the highly anticipated animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the Scarlet Spider. Additionally, the actor is also set to appear in future live-action films such as Lee, a biographical movie starring Kate Winslet, and Self Reliance, where he will perform alongside Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick. With several projects soon on the way, fans of the actor have much to look forward to in the near future.

No official release date for the show's second season has been revealed yet, but viewers can tune into episodes from Digman! Season 1 on Comedy Central. Check out Collider's interview with Samberg and Campbell about the show below.