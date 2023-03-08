It’s been a while since we first heard of Digman!, the Comedy Central animated series produced and written by SNL and Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Andy Samberg. We already knew that the series would be arriving by the end of this month, but today the network decided to let us share the exclusive trailer that showcases what audiences can expect to see in the show. Digman! takes place in a universe in which archeologists are superstars whose popularity is unprecedented.

The exclusive new trailer, which Samberg also shared to his Lonely Island social media accounts, kicks things off with Indiana Jones vibes, which we all knew we could expect, but then it flips the story on its head with unexpected curses from ancient tombs that are disgusting or just plain unimaginable. The trailer for Digman! also has a subtle satirical element: it takes the blockbuster tendency of selecting popular songs and using them with calm covers in the trailers. The Digman! team decided to go with “All Star” by Smash Mouth, whose cover sounds deliciously weird and funny.

The Time Has Come For Rip Digman to Shine Again

Aside from that, the trailer also reveals that even though, in the Digman! universe, archeologists are massively popular, its leading man Rip Digman (Samberg) is down on his luck still—ten years after getting fired from the Smithsonian. However, he feels his popularity might change after embarking on an adventure with a young archeologist… and with Sneardly Toothbottom tagging along, of course.

Image via Comedy Central

Digman! is co-created by Samberg and Neil Campbell, who previously wrote and produced Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Comedy Bang! Bang! So, the duo has had plenty of experience working together. As the trailer suggests, the animated series will be heavy with action-adventure movie references and not shy away from potentially icky storylines and imagery. So, Comedy Central at its best.

Digman! Has a Star-Studded Voice Cast

Aside from Samberg, the cast of Digman! also features Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black), Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs). The series will also feature a star-studded parade of guest voice actors which includes Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jane Lynch, Kyle Mooney, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and Edgar Wright.

Comedy Central premieres Digman! on March 22. You can watch the exclusive trailer below: