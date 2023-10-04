The Big Picture Burrow's End is a DND campaign inspired by classic fantasy literature, such as Watership Down and The Secret of NIMH.

The campaign focuses on the theme of family and explores the complexities and conflicts within familial relationships.

Burrow's End also addresses generational trauma and the challenges of asking for growth and change from those who have known us for a long time.

We're in the middle of a Dungeons and Dragons (DND) renaissance, with shows like Dimension 20 and Critical Role rolling a nat 20 in the last few years and becoming a smash hit among fantasy and pop culture fans. From television shows and movies like Stranger Things and Honor Among Thieves to the wildly popular RPG game Baldur's Gate 3, DND is more mainstream than ever. Dimension 20, Dropout's (formerly College Humor) beloved DND series, is kicking off its 20th season this week with Burrow's End. Ahead of the series premiere, I sat down with game master Aabria Iyengar to discuss the new campaign and the inspiration behind the mythical story which follows a family of Stoats as they're forced to flee the only home they've ever known.

During our conversation, Iyengar confirmed many fans' theories that Burrow's End is indeed inspired by classic fantasy literature like Watership Down and The Secret of NIMH, explaining that this campaign is designed for those of us who grew up as bookworms during grade school. She told Collider:

"This is a season for the kids that absolutely flourished during silent reading in elementary school, like, Scholastic Book Fair stands, and any kid that when your teacher announced, 'We're gonna do a class-wide reading a challenge, and if we read enough books we get a pizza party,' that one kid that was like, 'Let me solo her. Y'all can read one book, I will mop the rest.' Yeah, the early comps, very specifically, are Watership Down and The Secret of NIMH, a little of Redwall, and The Animals of Farthing Wood. But the genre, as it often does in Dimension 20 seasons, does curve over time, and it tells more of a story."

The Heart of 'Burrow's End' Is the Family

Image via Dropout

The adventuring party for Burrow's End includes Dimension 20 creator and regular GM Brennan Lee Mulligan, comedy actors Siobhan Thompson and Isabella Roland, and more familiar faces for Dropout fans, Erika Ishii, Rashawn Nadine Scott and Jasper William Cartwright, who'll all be playing the members of a family of little woodland creatures called Stoats. As Iyengar explained, "The heart of this story will always be the family." Burrow's End will turn classic tales that "treat the family [unit] as sacred and unimpeachable" on its head a little as Iyengar notes that "that's not an accurate reflection of how families actually feel." Despite being wrapped in worlds of fantasy and magic, Dimension 20 often addresses elements that we can apply to our own lives in reality. "When we talk about a 'big scary world,' it's not just, 'You walk through the woods and a giant falcon swoops down for you,' said Iyengar. "The world is scary for a lot of different reasons, and some of them are the dangers of the state of nature and some of them are the dangers of society and culture."

Burrow's End will also deal with generational trauma with player characters spanning three generations of one family. Iyengar touched on the interpersonal conflict within this campaign, saying: "How do you ask for something different or for something more from people who have known you and may struggle to recontextualize you, a person that you know that you're growing and changing over time and should be treated differently based on who you are at different times in your life? So much of stories about generational trauma has to do with, like, 'If you're not seeing who I am now, you are regarding me with the same priority and paradigm that you did when I was a child or when I was a baby when I needed certain kinds of protection and development and coddling and care, but the care has to be different now.'"

The first episode of Burrow's End airs on Dropout on October 4 at 7 p.m. ET with the remaining nine episodes following every Wednesday. The first episode will be available for free on YouTube on October 11. Stay tuned at Collider for our full conversation with Iyengar.