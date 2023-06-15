Put on your best hair and your new heels, and get ready to embark on a quest more fabulous than ever, as the new season of Dimension 20 is putting the "drag" in Dungeons and Dragons. The new campaign will see Brennan Lee Mulligan return as Game Master, joined by RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Bob The Drag Queen, Monét X Change, Alaska Thunderfuck, and Jujubee.

The season will begin on Wednesday, June 28, consisting of four episodes. The new campaign, aptly titled "Dungeons and Drag Queens", is the eighteenth to be released on streaming service Dropout, having premiered back in 2018. Following Dungeons and Dragon's 5th Edition game system, the new campaign will take place in an entirely new world. Bob plays as Gertude, whom she calls "a bit of a loner. She's a very, very powerful sorceress," while Monét appears as Troyánn, "assassin from the merfolk." Alaska will be playing as Princess, an Orc barbarian, with Jujubee joining as Twyla, a ranger, soldier, and a Fey.

This intersection between drag and D&D comes at a time when both are soaring to new heights of popularity; Dungeons and Dragons is in the midst of a resurgence thanks in part to the popularity of shows such as Dimension 20 and Critical Role, but also the recent Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves which released into theaters earlier this year. As well as this, the game made an appearance on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, while RuPaul's Drag Race continues to propel drag further into the mainstream than ever before. The cast of the new campaign is made up of three previous winners of the show - Bob, Season 8, Monét, All Stars 4, and Alaska, All Stars 2 - as well as a Drag Race veteran and perpetual runner-up in Jujubee, who came close to snatching the crown on Season 2, All Stars 5, and UK vs. the World Season 1. The show is currently airing its eighth season of All Stars, having just recently crowned Sasha Colby as winner of its fifteenth season.

Image via Dimension 20

Where Can I Watch Dimension 20?

The show will air on Dropout, an independent streaming service that was formerly known as College Humor, which is now home to a wide variety of shows alongside Dimension 20. Their catalog includes titles such as Play It By Ear, a musical impov game show, and Dirty Laundry, a talk show where host Lily Du gather together four guests to tell secrets and then guess which of the guests they belong to.

Michael Schauback serves as the season's director, with Ebony Elaine Hardin serving as its producer. The new season of Dimension 20 will be available exclusively on Dropout beginning June 28, however its premiere will later be made available to watch free on YouTube from July 5. Check out the new trailer below: