HOOT GROWL! HOOT GROWL! Welcome back, intrepid heroes! The long-awaited trailer for Dimension 20: Fantasy High - Junior Year sees the return of the bad kids after over three years away. Back in 2018, Fantasy High kicked off the very first season of Dimension 20, and now the anthology Dungeons and Dragons series has spawned over 20 individual campaigns with a delightful range of players and settings. For the 21st campaign, we're headed back to the world of Spyre where we'll catch up with the bad kids as they try to make it through their junior year.

The new trailer for Fantasy High Season 3 sees the return of the full party with Brennan Lee Mulligan back as the game master and series creator alongside his players including, Emily Axford as Fig Faeth, Lou Wilson as Fabian Seacaster, Siobhan Thompson as Adaine Abernant, Zac Oyama as Gorgug Thistlespring, Ally Beardsley as Kristen Applebees, and Brian Murphy as Riz Gukgak. This season will feature 20 episodes, jumping up from the standard 17 for a Fantasy High campaign — it will also include pre-recorded Adventuring Party talkbacks following each episode. Filmed in person inside the dome, Fantasy High - Junior Year will also include physical battlesets, which can be spotted in the trailer along with mini-figs of each character. The new trailer also features an original song titled "Teenage Rebellion" by Sarah Barrios which will be featured in a new opening credits sequence animated by Elastic — a music video will be released alongside the premiere.

Ahead of Season 3, Dropout will also be releasing the full second season on YouTube allowing new viewers to catch up with the first two installments for free before heading over to Dropout for the latest episodes. While there are no plans at this time to release the entire third season on YouTube, the premiere episode will be made available on January 17, a week after its debut on Dropout. Michael Schaubach serves as the director of this season, alongside producer Hallie Mayer and series producer Carlos Luna, and Season 3 includes art from creative producer Rick Perry and uses Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition for the game system.

What Else Is New on Dropout?

In addition to a plethora of D&D content, Dropout is also host to several improv and variety shows. Formerly College Humor, the streamer hosts a series of game shows including Game Changer, which just launched the trailer for Season 6, Dirty Laundry a drinking game full of secrets and surprises, improv series Make Some Noise, and trivia show Um, Actually.

Dimension 20: Fantasy High - Junior Year premieres exclusively on Dropout on January 10, 2024. Check out the new trailer below.

