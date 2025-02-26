This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

In an unexpected crossover, four WWE Superstars are stepping away from the ring and into the realm of tabletop role-playing. Dimension 20: Titan Takedown, a new five-episode mini-series from Dropout, will feature Bayley, Chelsea Green, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston trading body slams for dice rolls as they embark on a Dungeons & Dragons adventure unlike any before. The series will premiere on April 2, just a few weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and will be hosted by Dimension 20’s Brennan Lee Mulligan.