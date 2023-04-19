Welcome Scrumptious Scoundrels! Dropout has just released the new trailer for its next Dimension 20 campaign, The Ravening War. The new campaign will serve as a prequel series to the previous beloved campaign A Crown of Candy. The Ravening War brings Critical Role's Matt Mercer into the dome as the Game Master for an all-star gathering event series for the D&D community. Previously Mercer and Dimension 20 Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan swapped roles on Critical Role for another prequel miniseries, Exandria Unlimited: Calamity. Now, Mercer will be calling the shots with Mulligan joining the table as a player.

In addition to Mercer and Mulligan, the rest of the table will be filled out with Dimension 20 regulars Lou Wilson and Zac Oyama, as well as the legendary Aabria Iyengar who has played and DM'd games on both Dimension 20 and Critical Role and Critical Role regular and Ms. Marvel star Anjali Bhimani. The action-packed, emotional A Crown of Candy saga was based on the creative premise of what if Game of Thrones collided with Candyland. The Ravening War will be a "dark, twisty prequel" that takes fans back to an event they've only heard about until now. Though Wilson and Oyama played established characters in A Crown of Candy, everyone will be playing a new character in The Ravening War.

Dungeons and Dragons has seen a resurgence as of late, in no small part thanks to the incredible talents at both Dimension 20 and Critical Role. Hit series like Stranger Things have also helped to bring the game into the spotlight. With Paramount's wildly successful Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves bringing adventuring parties across the world to theaters, it looks like the game is well and truly in a new golden age. Mercer and Mulligan and the many talented players at both of their tables created numerous beloved stories that keep fans coming back for more.

What Else Can You Watch on Dropout

While you'll need a Dropout subscription to tune in to The Ravening War, if you haven't already signed up, you're missing more than Dungeons and Dragons campaigns. Formerly College Humor, Dropout has become an entertainment hub for all things nerdy and fun. In addition to an abundance of delightful and varied D&D campaigns, you can also enjoy game shows like Game Changer, where the rotating cast is tasked with competing in a new game every week, or Um Actually, a Jeopardy-style show where the contestants must figure out which part of a statement about movies, TV shows, or pop culture is incorrect.

The Ravening War will premiere exclusively on Dropout's streaming service on Wednesday, May 10. You can watch the new trailer down below.