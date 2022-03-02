What exactly is a “hangout movie?" While it can be a little hard to define, there are a few common characteristics most hangout movies share — an emphasis on well-drawn characters over plot, a reliance on conversational dialogue to drive the action, a lightness of tone, and stories that are often (but not always) about young people figuring out their lives. Hangout movies also tend to have this overall sense that when watching them, you’re not merely witnessing contrived plot points happen to these characters, but you’re hanging out with them for a brief window as you observe them navigating a pivotal moment in their lives. It’s hard to think of a film that embodies the hangout movie quite as much as Diner, a movie seeing its 40th anniversary this year and that has had a subtle but substantial influence on the hangout genre in the decades following its release.

One thing that makes Diner such an essential hangout movie is how seemingly low stakes the plot is, and yet how it manages to weave all these different arcs for each character as the movie progresses. Diner takes place between Christmas and New Year’s Eve of 1959 in this one specific corner of Baltimore where six childhood friends spend the week hanging out in different capacities but always seem to end up back at their home base, the local diner. Looming over everything is the fact that one of these guys, Eddie (Steve Guttenberg), is about to get married, which heavily informs how his diner buddies wrestle with embracing adulthood while also being unable to resist indulging the playful immaturity of hanging with their old pals at their old haunts.

Though Diner came just at the beginning of a golden era for the hangout movie, it was far from the first movie to embrace this kind of shaggy, character-driven aesthetic. With its similar abundance of future stars and also taking place during that moment before the cozy conformity of the ‘50s turned into the turbulence of the ‘60s, Diner’s closest descendent is 1973’s American Graffiti. You can also see traces of the hangout movie in many of the other New Hollywood films of the 1970s, which often put more emphasis on character than plot, whether it was Jack Nicholson vehicles like Five Easy Pieces or One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, or the meandering ensemble films of Robert Altman. However, unlike a lot of these films of the ‘70s, Diner (and the other hangout movies of its era) were not about anti-heroes who embodied the seedier side of American culture. These were characters that you could recognize your own friends in, even if a film like Diner is incredibly specific to its own time and place.

The place, 1950s Baltimore, was one that was all too familiar to director Barry Levinson, who had grown up in Baltimore and would set three of his subsequent films (Tin Men, Avalon, and Liberty Heights) there. However, he had spent most of the ‘70s in L.A., working on various TV sketch and variety shows as a writer and sometimes actor, eventually co-writing and making small appearances in the Mel Brooks movies High Anxiety and Silent Movie. According to Levinson, Brooks was actually the one who encouraged him to put the stories he'd tell of the guys he’d grown up with hanging out at a diner into a screenplay. After writing the script, Levinson decided to try and direct the film himself despite not having any directing experience, wanting to be able to recreate his own memories on-screen with as much vividness and detail as possible.

It’s in that vividness and detail that you get a lot of the film’s charm, tapping into the idea that the more specific you make a story, the more universal it becomes. A huge part of this specificity is in the banter that happens between the characters while hanging out at the diner as well as in the various other shenanigans they get into. There’s one particular scene where the group of guys are having a discussion about whether they prefer Frank Sinatra or Johnny Mathis, which absolutely feels like a precursor to the kinds of pithy, pop-culture-laden dialogue that Hollywood would become inundated with in subsequent decades. But here, it feels like a completely natural extension of the characters’ interactions and their narrow view of what’s really important in their worlds. It’s also why Diner embodies a certain type of dialogue that would become prominent in the modern hangout movie, sounding not quite as manicured as the witty writing of classic Hollywood screenplays, but tinged with a kind of middle-class mundaneness that’s nonetheless a delight to listen to actors rattle off.

Regardless of how good the script for Diner is, it’s still hard to imagine the film would work nearly as well if it didn’t have the cast it compiled. Much like American Graffiti before it (and Dazed and Confused after it), this is a film that contains a miraculously talented group of young actors that were all more-or-less unknowns at the time, featuring the likes of Mickey Rourke, Kevin Bacon, Paul Reiser, Daniel Stern, Tim Daly, and Ellen Barkin. Levinson supposedly forced the cast to spend as much time together as possible prior to shooting, and you can feel that sense of camaraderie among the actors who have to evoke the idea that they’ve grown up together and have known each other all their lives. So despite whatever inexperience Levinson may have had as a director at the time, the crispness of the script combined with the unpolished talent of the cast makes for the kind of lightning-in-a-bottle filmmaking that’s hard to recapture.

As likable as the movie and its characters are, Diner is a film that feels a little weird to heap praise on now when it is such a “dude movie,” which makes its subject matter perhaps not feel inherently vital. Additionally, there is some dialogue in the film where the characters have, let’s say, less-than-sophisticated ways of talking about women. However, the film would be disingenuous if it rewrote history to make these guys more enlightened than you would expect a typical group of young men in the 1950s to be, especially when the film is all about them having to make that leap from their immature adolescence to an adulthood filled with responsibilities. Diner also feels like a potent snapshot of its era because it is decidedly not a nostalgia piece, often showing that as much irreverent fun as these guys have, their lives aren’t all french fries and gravy, with each of them having to deal with their own personal issues, which include gambling debt, alcoholism, an unexpected pregnancy, and marital strife. It’s the way the movie navigates the highs of male camaraderie but also prodding its consequences that makes Diner also feel like a precursor to another subgenre, the “bromantic comedy.”

When it was released in 1982, Diner didn’t make a huge dent in the U.S. box office, possibly due to its studio, MGM, not being terribly interested in promoting a movie full of unknowns and very little in the way of a hooky premise. Still, the film made enough of an impact to earn Barry Levinson a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination while also setting him and the film’s stars on a course to becoming mainstays of film and TV throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s. There also seemed to be something in the air at the time yearning for the same dialogue-driven, plot-minimal stories that would further establish the hangout movie. This would manifest itself in other medium-budget films like Fast Times at Ridgemont High (which would come out 6 months after Diner) as well as The Big Chill, which would come out a year later. There were also hangout movies like 1984's Stranger Than Paradise making their way into the indie space as well as in the form of a Gen-X-defining hit in the form of The Breakfast Club.

As the ‘80s turned to the ‘90s, a decade even more plotless and comfortably casual, the hangout movie felt even more appropriate for the times. Some of the decade’s up-and-coming directors first made breakout hangout movies on a tiny budget that would allow them to make studio-backed movies in the same vein, like Richard Linklater first making Slacker before Dazed and Confused and Before Sunrise or Kevin Smith with Clerks before Mallrats and Chasing Amy. Perhaps the most famous instigator of the hangout movie boom of the ‘90s was Quentin Tarantino, who acknowledged the existence of the “hangout movie” as a subgenre in interviews and introduced the phrase into film fans’ vernacular in the process. You also had the biggest sitcom of the '90s, Seinfeld, making banter and decidedly low stakes plot-lines into an art form, while its East Coast aesthetic and the fact that much of it takes place in a diner can’t help but bear a certain resemblance to Barry Levinson’s film.

Though the hangout movie hasn’t felt quite as prevalent since the ‘90s ended, you’ll occasionally get a great one from time to time, like Sean Baker’s breezy evocations of society’s fringes like Tangerine and The Florida Project or Paul Thomas Anderson’s recent Licorice Pizza. Also, whether new hangout movies come to fruition is kind of beside the point, since the great thing about any worthwhile hangout movie is that they’ll probably hold up even better on subsequent viewings since you're likely less focused on the plot than on spending time with the movie's characters after having not seen them in a while. Much like an old hangout spot in your hometown, these movies will always be there as a place you can return to for comfort whenever you want. As Steve Guttenberg’s Eddie says while contemplating the uncertainty of his future, “at least we’ll always have the diner.”

