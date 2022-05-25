Dinner in America is hitting theaters on May 27th and VOD on June 7th, and it’s about time! The delightful off-the-wall comedy started racking up critical praise at Sundance 2020, but it’s only first getting the release it deserves now and I highly recommend everyone make the most of it.

The film stars Kyle Gallner and Emily Skeggs as Simon and Patty. After a little incident involving some arson, Simon’s on the run from the cops and very lucky to bump into Patty when he does. Whereas Simon refuses to let anyone push him around, Patty’s often bullied and very hesitant to stand up for herself. Their chance encounter kicks off a string of misadventures that continue to prove Simon and Patty are the perfect unconventional couple who truly see and love the people they are.

With Dinner in America’s well-deserved release coming up fast, Gallner took the time to revisit his experience making the film, a bold film that plain old doesn’t work unless everyone involved is willing to go to the extreme with this story and these characters.

Gallner’s certainly made a big impression with a number of forgettable titles over the years, but none let him go big quite like Dinner in America. He noted, “Even though Simon is probably closer to me than a lot of these other people that I’ve played, it still took me a little while to figure out how to really take him to his max and to stay there.” Simon is operating at an 11 when Dinner in America opens, and he stays there almost the entire film. Gallner added:

“The challenge was just having the balls to push it, and to also not question pushing it and to take it there and then realize, ‘Oh, it’s not far enough yet.’ It’s almost that mental game of, ‘How could it go any further?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, it has to!’ You have to go. So that was the challenge of knowing when far was not far enough and knowing that you need to even push it further, and being comfortable with that.”

A key element to Gallner feeling comfortable going there? His co-star, Emily Skeggs. Here’s how he described her approach to the work on set:

“Emily is fearless and worked so hard to create Patty. And truthfully, I think in the wrong hands, Patty could have been an absolute disaster. I think it’s such a difficult role and I think what she did with it was incredible. I mean, she found exactly who she was supposed to be. She didn’t push it too far one way or the other. She was just so the embodiment of this incredible person, you know? She was so fearless that she just pushed me every day, and we trusted each other. We were each other’s safety nets. I knew if I was gonna try something and if I was gonna try to push it as far as I could go, Emily would be there to catch me, and to be there, and to either go with it or whatever. So I felt very safe with Emily, which for a movie like this is incredibly important because these characters are so big. They’re so over the top in a lot of ways, but also very grounded that you have to be at 11 the whole time, unless the film doesn’t work. If you’re scared and you’re holding back or your scene partner’s holding back and you guys aren’t taking it where it needs to go then this film doesn’t work.”

Not only does Dinner in America work, but it works exceptionally well. Simon and Patty’s behavior is often outrageous and shocking, but it’s outrageous and shocking with purpose and also a significant amount of heart. Don’t miss the movie in theaters on May 27th or on VOD on June 7th. And if you’d like to hear more from Gallner on his experience making the film, be sure to check out our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!

