Best and Final Releasing has provided us with an exclusive new trailer for Dinner in America, an upcoming film about the unexpected journey of a punk rocker evading the authorities and a young girl trying to go to a concert. The dark comedy follows the unexpected duo as they form a bond for life while trying to break free from moral restraints and stay out of jail.

The trailer introduces us to Patty (Emily Skeggs), a young high school girl who really wants to go to a rock concert. Unfortunately for Patty, her strict family forbids her from ever setting foot in what they call a degenerated environment, which in turn only feeds the girl’s will to rebel. While the trailer doesn't go into details about Patty’s health, it mentions the girl is under five different medications, probably due to the fact that she seems to be on the autism spectrum. That’s also why Patty gets constantly bullied by other high school students.

Patty’s life takes a dark and fun turn towards freedom when she meets Simon (Kyle Gallner), a minor rock star who’s currently trying to avoid getting arrested after setting a house on fire. Simon was having an affair with a married woman, and once he’s caught in the act by the woman’s husband, he tries to burn the couple’s house down in a fit of rage. While Patty has been contained by her family her entire life, Simon invites her to let go and do whatever she wants. That includes recording some music, getting revenge on her bullies, and even discovering her own body. Together, the two will go on a rampage through the suburbs, with Patty finally being able to get into trouble for the first time in her life.

RELATED:‌ ‘Metal Lords’: Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, and Adrian Greensmith on Making Their Heavy Metal High School Movie

Dinner in America’s trailer is viciously fun, violent, and filled with nods to punk culture. By the looks of it, the film is an ode to staying true to yourself and escaping the confinements of your family, while also being empathic with people who are not neurotypical. It’s a unique take on the old coming-of-age tale, and one that should definitely be on your list.

Dinner in America is written and directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier (The Bunny Game). The film’s cast also includes Griffin Gluck, Pat Healy, Mary Lynn Rajskub, David Yow, Hannah Marks, Nick Chinlund, and Lea Thompson.

Dinner in America is coming to select theaters on May 27. The film will become available on VOD on June 7. Check out the new exclusive trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Dinner in America:

An on-the-lam punk rocker and a young woman obsessed with his band go on an unexpected and epic journey together through the decaying suburbs of the American Midwest.

‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ Review: An Uncomfortable and Captivating Coming-of-Age Online Horror Story

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1305 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe