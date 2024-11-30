You’re probably going to want to put down the Thanksgiving leftovers for this one. Today, Collider is excited to bring horror fans everywhere the exclusive first look at the trailer for Dinner with Leatherface. As its name would suggest, the documentary will invite fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to pull up a seat at the table and dig into the backstory of the life of the man behind the iconic character, Gunnar Hansen, who appeared in Tobe Hooper’s original 1974 movie as the man behind the mask. If you consider yourself to be a slasher aficionado, this title won’t be one to miss, as it will serve as an all-access backstage pass not only into the life of Hansen, but also into the making of the beloved horror film with an 84% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Whether you’re new to the lore of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’s primary psychopath, or have plenty of knowledge in your horror library, the trailer for Dinner with Leatherface promises that there’s plenty more to learn about both the historic production as well as Hansen. Familiar faces spanning from all corners of entertainment, like Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead trilogy), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th), Brian O’Halloran (Clerks trilogy), and Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator) all sit in front of the camera to talk about the legacy of the late actor. No documentary based on the notorious slasher flick would be complete without some behind-the-scenes footage, which is precisely what viewers will see, along with close-ups with Hansen’s ex co-stars, including Edwil Neal. Not only will the doc delve into the dedication that Hansen poured into making his character as real as possible, but it will also follow the rest of the actor’s career and shine a light on the projects that he picked up after more than a decade away from the industry.

Leatherface’s Real-Life Inspiration

As the documentary will uncover, part of Hansen’s process to become the chainsaw-wielding maniac included some intense character development that saw him spend time with the criminally insane. When developing the film’s script and story line, Hooper and co-scribe Kim Henkel, gathered some inspiration from a true-crime story with an infamous serial killer at the center. The story of Ed Gein has inspired plenty of movies - including Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho - with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre also drawing on the mentally unstable killer’s crimes for its story. Gein was known for not only killing at least two women but also for being a grave robber who would take bodies from their resting places and refashion their bones and skin into little objects and keepsakes for himself. Sound familiar? Traces of Gein can be seen all over, not just Leatherface’s - well - face, but also the killer’s home of horrors.

Check out the exclusive first look at the trailer for Dinner with Leatherface above and stay tuned for more information about the project’s release. Check out the poster below as well. If you happen to be in New York City on December 5, you can check out a special screening of the documentary where it will appear as part of the New York City Horror Film Festival Lineup.

