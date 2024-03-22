The Big Picture Get ready for a weekly dose of chaos with Dinner with the Parents on Freevee from April 18, 2024.

Remake of British hit Friday Night Dinner brings the Langer family to hilarious life in the US version.

Executive producer Jon Beckerman leads the talented cast in a comedy full of lies, betrayals, and apple crisp.

Freevee, has just released the trailer for its new single-camera comedy Dinner with the Parents. The series is releasing on April 18, 2024, and will revolve around a family that gets together on Friday nights. The official trailer offers a glimpse into the closely-knit Langer family and all the chaos that ensues at their weekly gatherings.

The show’s official synopsis states:

“Every Friday evening, the closely-knit Langers prove that it takes those we love best to bring out our worst. On tonight's menu; lies, betrayals, pranks, schemes, unwelcome neighbors, childhood crushes, at least one felony, many very bad decisions, and a scrumptious, freshly-baked apple crisp.”

Dinner with The Parents is a US remake of the long-running British comedy Friday Night Dinner, starring Tamsin Greig (Black Books), Paul Ritter (Chernobyl), and Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners) among others. The premise of the show mirrors the original as two brothers in their 20s go to their mom and dad’s house for dinner each week and try to get through it without making a fool of themselves.

Jon Beckerman (Ed) serves as the executive producer and showrunner for Dinner with the Parents along with Big Talk’s Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice. Robert Popper, creator of the original British show also serves as an executive producer for the remake while Tristam Shapeero (New Girl) takes on the role of the series director.

'Dinner with the Parents' is Not the First Time 'Friday Night Dinner' Has Been Remade

In the past, there have been multiple attempts to remake the iconic British series in an American setting. The most famous attempt was the one led by Greg Daniels, who is credited with adapting The Office for American Television. Sadly, after being picked up for a pilot, the series did not go ahead.

Amazon’s version of the show stars Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), as dad Harvey Langer. Harvest is a suburban dentist who’s trying to fight his midlife crisis by developing an eccentric taste in fashion and starting a garage band called "The Spin Dentists." Harvey tries to make every Friday night about him. But he’s often stopped by his wife, Jane Langer, played by Michaela Watkins (Tiny Beautiful Things). Michaela has just left a teaching job after 25 years and is now on her mission to help her romantically challenged son, David, played by Henry Hall (Curb Your Enthusiasm) find true love.

Other members of the Langer family include the second brother, Gregg (Daniel Thrasher) and Nana Rose (Carol Kane). The show also features Jon Glaser (Life and Beth) as Donnie along with also Rob Delaney (Deadpool), Christine Adams (Hijack), and Mircea Monroe (The Rookie) as guest stars in the first season.

Dinner with The Parents will be available to stream on Amazon’s free, ad-supported service Freevee on April 18, 2024. Check out the official trailer above.