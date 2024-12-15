From Gilmore Girls to Shrinking, there's just something so enjoyable about family-focused dramedies, and television serves as the perfect medium to explore these relationships in new and emotional ways. Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters takes this concept to the next level with its portrayal of the relationship between the five Garvey sisters, Eva (Sharon Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson). Due to losing their parents at a young age, the sisters are especially close-knit.

The first season balances between two timelines: the present day, where the sisters scramble to hide their involvement in the death of Grace's abusive husband, Jean Paul (Claes Bang), and the past, where they plot his murder as he slowly makes all of their lives worse. Season 2 of Bad Sisters has made some major changes from the first season to both structure and plot, making for an even more intense (yet still funny) watch. If fans are looking for a show to start up in between waiting for new episodes of Bad Sisters, Hulu's 2024 dramedy series Dinosaur, co-commissioned with BBC Scotland and BBC Three, is the perfect next watch.

What Is 'Dinosaur' About?

Dinosaur follows an autistic woman named Nina (Ashley Storrie) who works as a paleontologist in Glasglow. Nina is confident and comfortable in who she is, and she's mostly satisfied with her life. Her whole world turns upside down, though, when she finds out that her sister, Evie (Kat Ronney), has gotten engaged to Ranesh (Danny Ashok), a man that she only met six weeks before. Given that Evie is Nina's best friend in the world, as well as her roommate, Nina fears losing her sister and being sidelined in her life, but she is also concerned about Evie marrying a man she barely knows.

Despite all this, Nina puts her concerns and anxieties aside to support Evie and be there for her. The core of this dilemma is best summed up in a conversation that Nina has with her coworker, Declan (Jim Kitson), who is also implied to be autistic. When Nina tells him about the pressure that Evie's putting on her with these changes, Declan says, "The people we love won't ever understand how hard it can be to do these things, but we do them anyway, for them." Over the course of Dinosaur's first season, Nina puts in a great deal of effort to help Evie with things like impressing Ranesh's father, Sachin (Sanjeev Kohli), planning the bachelorette party, and making sure that unforeseen circumstances don't derail the wedding.

Like 'Bad Sisters,' 'Dinosaur' Offers an Incredibly Moving Portrayal of Sisterhood

Conflict arises between Nina and Evie throughout the season, because Nina feels like Evie is suddenly putting pressure on her to change. Nina is asked to mask at the dinner with Sachin, and she has to attend a dress-fitting for Evie which turns out to be a sensory nightmare for her. Evie, in turn, later unleashes, in a moment of anger, that she feels like she's always had to put Nina first, and that her wedding is her opportunity to be the center of the show.

Like Bad Sisters, the heart of Dinosaur is the sisters' relationship. Dinosaur may not be as dark as Bad Sisters, but it is just as funny. Evie's fiancé, Ranesh, is the polar opposite of Jean Paul. He's kind and well-meaning, but he often tries a little too hard to say the right thing. At one point, Ranesh tells Nina that he wants the wedding to be inclusive, so she can pick out fidget spinners for the table if she wants. It is a hilarious moment, particularly because of Nina's reaction.

Dinosaur is a laugh-out-loud series that shows Nina and Evie changing in ways where they are forced to prioritize things outside of each other. As Nina adjusts to the change of Evie getting married, she also decides to make some changes in her own life, even though it scares her. She goes on dates with Lee (Lorn Macdonald), a guy who works at a coffee shop at her workplace. Nina also considers taking on a new work opportunity that could send her to the Isle of Wight for six months, a storyline that is set to carry over to Dinosaur's planned second season.

While Bad Sisters is more of a black comedy, Dinosaur is not nearly as dark in its humor. There's no risk of anybody dying, and none of the characters function in a villain role. That being said, the shows work well as companions to each other. Like the Garvey sisters, Nina's actions in this series are primarily motivated by love for her sister and fear of losing her. Both series don't shy away from the more emotional moments, and they succeed at using humor to amplify the drama. As the latest season of Bad Sisters nears its end, Dinosaur is the perfect show to watch for a more lighthearted break from the Garveys' tension. Just don't be surprised if you find yourself similarly counting down the days until Season 2!

Dinosaur is available to stream on Hulu.

Your changes have been saved Dinosaur Dinosaur follows Nina, an autistic woman in her 30s, who adores her life living with her sister and best friend Evie. However, when Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and makes Nina her maid of honor, Nina is floored. Release Date April 5, 2024 Cast Ashley Storrie , Kat Ronney , Danny Ashok , David Carlyle , Lorn Macdonald , Greg Hemphill Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Matilda Curtis , Ashley Storrie Writers Matilda Curtis , Ashley Storrie Streaming Service(s) Hulu Directors Niamh McKeown Expand

