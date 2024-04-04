TV shows that focus on neurodivergence feel few and far between despite the sincere and crucial representation they offer our modern world. So, when one finally arrives on our screens, especially one that has already showcased its honesty and entertainment, it is certainly a reason to rejoice. Filmed in Glasgow, the BBC production Dinosaur is set to head to our screens very soon following a successful pilot in the form of a TV short back in 2021. After that triumph, Dinosaur was commissioned for a full first season, with the team behind Fleabag, Two Brothers Pictures, officially at the helm, promising an expertly crafted production.

With hopes high for the possibility of a positive representation of autism in modern comedy, and with the release of a trailer certainly helping that positivity, here is a look at everything we know about Dinosaur.

When is 'Dinosaur' Coming Out?

Dinosaur (2024) Dinosaur follows Nina, an autistic woman in her 30s, who adores her life living with her sister and best friend Evie. However, when Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and makes Nina her maid of honor, Nina is floored. Release Date April 5, 2024 Cast Ashley Storrie , Kat Ronney , Danny Ashok , David Carlyle , Lorn Macdonald , Greg Hemphill Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Matilda Curtis , Ashley Storrie Writers Matilda Curtis , Ashley Storrie Streaming Service(s) Hulu Directors Niamh McKeown

The official release date for Dinosaur is April 5, 2024. This date also marks the arrival of two other big streaming debuts, with Starz's Mary & George and Apple TV's Colin Farrell-led Sugar.

Where Can You Watch 'Dinosaur'?

Image via Hulu

Dinosaur will be exclusively available to stream on Hulu, joining the wonderful array of content the streamer currently has to offer. For those across the pond in the series' home country, streaming will be available on BBC iPlayer. Officially, there will be six episodes in total for Dinosaur's first season. As yet, it isn't known whether the series will be renewed for a second outing, so stay tuned to Collider to find out if news of a renewal arrives.

Watch on Hulu

Is There a Trailer For 'Dinosaur'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Released on March 25, the official trailer for Dinosaur is available to watch above. Beginning with a hopeful tone full of witty gags, Dinosaur's trailer first showcases the endearing brand of comedy on offer in the upcoming series. The trailer then seamlessly introduces the thematic backbone of the show - Nina's autism - before quickly darting into the thick of the plot, with her sister Evie's marriage. Funny, fast-paced, and terrifically real, this trailer seems like the perfect taster for an upcoming season of comedy that feels just as poignant as it might be entertaining.

What is 'Dinosaur' About?

An official synopsis via Hulu for Dinosaur reads:

"Dinosaur follows Nina, an autistic woman in her 30s, who adores living with her sister and best friend, Evie. They have a routine, and they understand each other like no one else could until Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks. Nina is forced to grapple with her sister’s impulsive decision whilst navigating love, sisterhood and her life as it’s turned upside down."

This synopsis certainly sets the tone for what is to come in Dinosaur, with the subject of Nina's autism the show's driving message. Actress and co-creator Ashley Storrie is a woman with autism herself, making this series both societally important and personally poignant as it showcases the difficulties of a modern world for a person with autism. However, as the synopsis also proves, it isn't all doom and gloom, with the love, light, and refreshing point of view present in the lives of those of us with autism also on display in all its glory in Dinosaur.

Who is in the Cast of 'Dinosaur'?

Image via Hulu

Leading the cast for this upcoming comedy series is Ashley Storrie (Romance & Adventure), who also co-created the series alongside Matilda Curtis. Speaking back in 2021 to The Sunday Post following the show's short pilot episode, Storrie said:

“Playing Nina was probably the most liberating thing that’s ever happened in my entire life. A big part of my autism is ‘masking’ but Nina just kind of wears it out there. That’s what I loved about her. When you’ve got autism, you spend so much time trying to hide it, which just takes up so much energy. So, being Nina has made me realize that I should just be me and spend less time trying to make everybody feel more comfortable around my weirdness. She’s not diagnosed so she doesn’t know that it’s something she has to be hiding – it’s something about her that just ‘is’. It was a very liberating, wonderful experience.”

Also in the show's ensemble are the likes of Kat Ronney (Muse) as Evie, the BAFTA-nominated David Carlyle (It's a Sin) as Bo, Lorn Macdonald (Beats) as Lee, Danny Ashok (Strike) as Ranesh, Greg Hemphill (Still Game) as Ade, Ben Rufus Green (Mandy) as Shane, Jim Kitson (The Red King) as Declan, Kate Dickie (Prometheus) as Cecily, and Sanjeev Kohli (Filth) as Sachin.

Who is Behind 'Dinosaur'?

Image via Hulu

Although streaming on Hulu, the comedy series is actually a product of BBC Scotland, with their head of commissioning, Louise Thornton, saying in a statement:

We’re thrilled to be working with our network colleagues and Hulu to bring this original comedy script to life. BBC Scotland has been supporting Ashley on her broadcasting journey for a number of years now with a variety of projects and we’re delighted to see her now taking a leading role in both a performance and writing capacity alongside Matilda. It’s an exciting project and we can’t wait to see it hit the screens.

Dinosaur has been co-created by star Ashley Storrie and Matilda Curtis, directed by Niamh McKeown, and written by Kat Rose-Martin and Robin Boreham. Executive producers on the series include the likes of Sarah Hammond and Daniel Walker, who both described the series as: